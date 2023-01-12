Naatu Naatu, the blockbuster number that bagged the winning title at one of the most prestigious international platforms, is now garnering attention from across the world.

MM Keeravani, the music composer of the song, accepted the award and gave a powerful speech on the stage. SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, was seen with an ear-to-ear smile on his face for scripting the history.

ADVERTISEMENT The winner for Best Song – Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @RRRMovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ENCUQEtns3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Needless to mention, the entire team, along with the entire nation, erupted with happiness as the composer lifted the golden trophy. From celebrities to fans, people took to their social media accounts and congratulated the team for the win.

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

However, the grand celebration didn’t stop at the awards or social media, the team was seen celebrating their glorious achievement post the event and shaking a leg!

As the entire team welcomed them to their room with confetti and cheer, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani danced to RRR’s award-winning song, Naatu Naatu, with the golden beauty in their hands.

A bunch of people, including other celebrities, took to their social media accounts and congratulated the team. The movie was also nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film category. However, ‘Argentina, 1985’ bagged the winning title.