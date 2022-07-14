The first trailer for Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry has dropped, and based on how it seems, the film looks to be a humorous scam.

In the three-minute trailer, Janhvi plays Jaya Kumari, a fairly innocent girl from Bihar who is prepared to do anything for her dying mother, played by Mita Vashisht.

The story opens with the protagonist going to a drug lord to look for a job. When she is told that the position is not for women, she responds hilariously. Meanwhile, her mother's lung cancer diagnosis throws everything into disarray.

However, Jaya comes across as tougher than life when she begins dealing drugs with no fear in order to raise money for her mother's medical expenses and confronts grave dangers while committing crimes.

In addition to Janhvi Kapoor playing the meek yet tough character, the movie also features a fantastic ensemble that includes Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh who appear to be adequately supporting the lead.

Earlier, when discussing the movie, Janhvi remarked, "Good Luck Jerry has been an exciting experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore a completely unique genre. Siddharth has been a catalyst in truly bringing out the Jerry in me! Working with Aanand L Rai was an enriching and rewarding experience. To be a part of this film - has been a dream come true."

Checkout the trailer here:

Following the spectacular success of the romantic fantasy drama Atrangi Re, the movie is Aanand L. Rai's second collaboration with the OTT platform. Filmmaker Siddharth Sen makes his debut with the crime comedy Good Luck Jerry, which premieres on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.