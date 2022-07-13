Koffee With Karan Season 7 is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. After the extremely fun episode that featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the trailer for the second episode is out now. The second episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the koffee couch.
Crushes, exes, and crazy travel adventures - this episode has it all! Get ready for episode 2 of Koffee With Karan streaming from July 14.
From the looks of the trailer, we can be assured that we will get the juiciest of gossip and the most interesting of inside details - ranging from celeb crushes, and exes, to adventures. Karan Johar asks Janhvi and Sara, "where did this friendship begin?". We were curious to find out more because not much of it lies in public domain.
Interestingly, the girls also took a trip to Disneyland where Sara taught Janhvi how to avoid queues. "She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’! I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!"
The bond shared between these two stars is something we are definitely jealous of. And now we cannot wait to see what all they share in the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.