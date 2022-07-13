Koffee With Karan Season 7 is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. After the extremely fun episode that featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the trailer for the second episode is out now. The second episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the koffee couch.



From the looks of the trailer, we can be assured that we will get the juiciest of gossip and the most interesting of inside details - ranging from celeb crushes, and exes, to adventures. Karan Johar asks Janhvi and Sara, "where did this friendship begin?". We were curious to find out more because not much of it lies in public domain.



And obviously, the trailer did not give us much scoop. We could not wait until Thursday to see the episode and find out. So we dug deeper and found a snippet from the episode. “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” said Janhvi. They spoke all night and bonded over work, family and interests.

Interestingly, the girls also took a trip to Disneyland where Sara taught Janhvi how to avoid queues. "She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’! I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!"

The bond shared between these two stars is something we are definitely jealous of. And now we cannot wait to see what all they share in the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.





