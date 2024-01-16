Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding invite is out. And sooner than you’d expect, your feet will be flooded with pictures from the magnificent affair, costing 1000 times your monthly salary. This is not to remind you that you’re broke, but it’s just how all Ambani-related events are, in general.

Credit: Instagram

Besides, there are some things that can only happen in Ambani weddings. And given we have one coming soon, here are 8 GRAND things we can expect, based on the history.

1. A personal Beyoncé concert

During the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Beyoncé literally performed the ‘On The Run II‘ tour, excluding Jay-Z. This time around, she could perform her Renaissance tour. You never know!

2. A ₹700 crore wedding budget, if not more

If old reports are to be believed, the 2018 wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal cost around ₹700 crore, making it one of India’s most expensive weddings of all time.

3. Salman Khan dancing in the background

Not that we need further proof to realise that Ambanis can do literally anything, but seeing Salman Khan dancing in the background during Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement was outworldly.

4. Their pet dog carrying ‘varmalas’

Okay, granted, this one has already happened, but it deserves a mention. During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement, their pet labrador was the ring bearer. Well, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s the one to bring varmalas this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A magnificent and musical wedding invitation card for each and every guest that costs lakhs

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding invitation card was actually a pink box with lights, a rotating disk, and music. It comprised a hand-written letter from Nita and Mukesh Ambani, a Radha-Krishna frame, and more.

6. A big fat ‘GUJJU’ family dance because… of course…

7. From world leaders to corporate biggies to entire Bollywood industry as guests

The guests from the last two Ambani weddings included the likes of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former British PM Tony Blair, SRK, Bachchans, and many others.

8. Manish Malhotra designed premium napkins

Reportedly, Manish Malhotra designed exquisite napkins at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding.

All said and done, one thing is for sure – this wedding too will be royal, grand, and unlike anything we’ve seen before.