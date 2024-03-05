Trigger Warning: This article discusses paedophilia. Please read with caution.

Years and years of men on the internet being fixated on Aaradhya Bachchan’s bangs pointed towards something that we were all hesitant to acknowledge; That those same men wouldn’t hesitate to sexualize her when she grows up a little. Lo and behold, that is exactly what’s happening right now. As pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations began surfacing online, strange headlines and men’s statuses also started emerging.

Fir kya . Agle din apne mohalle me Aishwarya aayi .sorry uski beti aayi 😪 pic.twitter.com/9f2trRh71Z — murphyyyy (@redflaghun) March 4, 2024

Just a quick reminder that she is merely 12 years old.

Aaradhya Bachchan is 12!

Indian media, Indian Twitterati are all vultures pic.twitter.com/OuchubPhoM — Devlina Ganguly🌺🌺 (@w0nderw0manhere) March 5, 2024

Thankfully, people came forward to call out the twisted nature of these posts, here take a look for yourself:

grown up men crushing and simping over a 12 year old child, f*king weirdos. https://t.co/m2VCAyimOJ — ح (@hmmbly) March 4, 2024

Disgusting doesn't even begin to describe it. People are shite — Devlina Ganguly🌺🌺 (@w0nderw0manhere) March 5, 2024

This is exactly what came into my mind when this picture was shared. Indian media should grow a spine and stop hounding these kids. I don't care if she's a star kid, she's STILL A KID! People really need to understand this. — Oindrilla Guharoy (@oindrilla24) March 5, 2024

Absolutely disgusting mentality — Oindrilla Guharoy (@oindrilla24) March 5, 2024

So indian media doesn't cover any story about that Spain traveler got raped but have plenty of time & even a team to write off article on someone's daughter for views 🤔🙄



I thought Journalists are way better than this cheap behaviour asking right questions. — Harish Ravisundar (@harish_ravi21) March 5, 2024

Replies are more disgusting. "12 saal ki bilkul bhi nahi lag rahi" fucking pedos https://t.co/Ez5uUkjyVq — 🌸dora the helicopter🌸 stuDYING (@yesnt_or_yesnt) March 4, 2024

I saw a literal edit of her yesterday and I'm so disgusted she is literally a child can people stay in their fucking lane?? https://t.co/ZsnkMU1ZI1 — ??? (@chaotic_cha) March 5, 2024

Seriously Something wrong with people

Maan liya "she is looking cute" whatever but bc ye toh mat karo https://t.co/7WDWbWOy17 — Mihir Halan (@mihir_halan) March 4, 2024

i wasted almost 1 hour arguing with this one 22yo pdf file on reddit who thought it was okay to crush on her because there are younger girls crushing on BTS and other male artists 🥲🥲 i gave up after that honestly https://t.co/cBqmHmOgyl — green grape⸆⸉ can never give you peace (@summersaknife) March 4, 2024

Exactly please stop it, too bloody weird. This is disgusting 🤧🤧 https://t.co/6bN4BfOXE4 — Lola Jutta (@lolajutta) March 4, 2024

Pedophilia is so normalised in here that people don't even feel a bit guilty before making this kind of comments, this is why celebrities wanting their kids out of limelight until they're old enough is so much justified not because they think it's a trend ! it's for their safety https://t.co/etjKxhBP9N — APOBANGPO⁷ ♡~ (@Anwesha35399375) March 4, 2024

The most valid reason for aish to be protective for her daughter😒😒

Have seen people crying about her bangs but now it’s 100% sure this is the reason why aish wasn’t changing her daughter’s hairstyle..

Literally bunch of pedos who are sexualizing a child!!🤮🤬😡 https://t.co/HTzq5NafJi — Rose 🌹 (@rosh5689) March 4, 2024

The problem is that so many people don’t even realise that viewing a child with such a perspective is harmful on multiple levels. It’s inappropriate to describe the appearance of a child as you would an adult. Simple.