Trigger Warning: This article discusses paedophilia. Please read with caution.
Years and years of men on the internet being fixated on Aaradhya Bachchan’s bangs pointed towards something that we were all hesitant to acknowledge; That those same men wouldn’t hesitate to sexualize her when she grows up a little. Lo and behold, that is exactly what’s happening right now. As pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations began surfacing online, strange headlines and men’s statuses also started emerging.
Just a quick reminder that she is merely 12 years old.
Thankfully, people came forward to call out the twisted nature of these posts, here take a look for yourself:
Disgusting doesn't even begin to describe it. People are shite— Devlina Ganguly🌺🌺 (@w0nderw0manhere) March 5, 2024
This is exactly what came into my mind when this picture was shared. Indian media should grow a spine and stop hounding these kids. I don't care if she's a star kid, she's STILL A KID! People really need to understand this.— Oindrilla Guharoy (@oindrilla24) March 5, 2024
Absolutely disgusting mentality— Oindrilla Guharoy (@oindrilla24) March 5, 2024
So indian media doesn't cover any story about that Spain traveler got raped but have plenty of time & even a team to write off article on someone's daughter for views 🤔🙄— Harish Ravisundar (@harish_ravi21) March 5, 2024
I thought Journalists are way better than this cheap behaviour asking right questions.
The problem is that so many people don’t even realise that viewing a child with such a perspective is harmful on multiple levels. It’s inappropriate to describe the appearance of a child as you would an adult. Simple.