Trigger Warning: This article discusses paedophilia. Please read with caution.

Years and years of men on the internet being fixated on Aaradhya Bachchan’s bangs pointed towards something that we were all hesitant to acknowledge; That those same men wouldn’t hesitate to sexualize her when she grows up a little. Lo and behold, that is exactly what’s happening right now. As pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations began surfacing online, strange headlines and men’s statuses also started emerging.

Just a quick reminder that she is merely 12 years old.

Thankfully, people came forward to call out the twisted nature of these posts, here take a look for yourself:

The problem is that so many people don’t even realise that viewing a child with such a perspective is harmful on multiple levels. It’s inappropriate to describe the appearance of a child as you would an adult. Simple.