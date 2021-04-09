Thirstday Quiz - Can You Guess The Celebrity Just From Their Abs?

When it comes down to Bollywood hunks, along with sheer talent, an athletic and delectable body does play an important role in making its way into the limelight. From John Abraham to Hrithik Roshan, there are a number of sensual actors with hot bods.

We thought that we can have a little fun with the pictures of these shirtless men by testing our fellow abs-enthusiasts. So, can you guess which celebrity these hot abs belong to? Take the quiz now!

via Temor

1. Guess the actor from this picture: via Healthy Celeb Suraj Pancholi Varun Dhawan Vidyut Jamwal John Abraham

2. Guess the actor from this picture: via Gagbrag Tiger Shroff Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Sidharth Malhotra

3. Guess the actor from this picture: via Pinterest Salman Khan Aamir Khan Milind Soman Shah Rukh Khan

4. Guess the actor from this picture: via MensXP Sooraj Pancholi Varun Dhawan Dino Morea Aamir Khan

5. Guess the actor from this picture: via Shirtless Bollywood Men Salman Khan Sonu Sood Randeep Hooda Hrithik Roshan

6. Guess the actor from this picture: via Let Us Publish Aditya Pancholi Dino Morea Salman Khan Milind Soman

7. Guess the actor from this picture: via Pinterest Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan John Abraham Randeep Hooda

8. Guess the actor from this picture: via Shirtless Bollywood Men Dino Morea Hrithik Roshan Randeep Hooda John Abraham

9. Guess the actor from this picture: via Pinterest Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Saif Ali Khan Aamir Khan

10. Guess the actor from this picture: via Pinterest Dino Morea Varun Dhawan Suraj Pancholi Tiger Shroff

11. Guess the actor from this picture: via Pinterest Shah Rukh Khan Milind Soman Aamir Khan Dino Morea

12. Guess the actor from this picture: Ishan Khatter Shahid Kapoor Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor

13. Guess the actor from this picture: via Zoom TV Salman Khan Tiger Shroff John Abraham Hrithik Roshan

14. Guess the actor from this picture: via Very Filmi Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Vicky Kaushal