We have grown up watching many scenes in films, some of which have remained etched in our memories forever. So much so that even if you watch them after a long period, those who have sharp memories of cinematic visuals are immediately transported back in time. And you are like, ‘oh! yeh toh us film ka scene hai’. Not just from scenes, those cinephiles boast of guessing the movie with just a single picture. I know I do. Let’s do a quick exercise, guess the movie down below, hint: you are ‘welcome’.

And this has become the talk of the town. Twitter is all in the mood to guess movies from their stills.

A Twitter user, @D4Dramatic, shared a picture in which we can see a spoon kept under the door. For the uninitiated, the still was a part of the mutra-visarjan scene from 3 Idiots. It happened when Rancho’s senior peed on the spoon and suffered from an electric shock.

“One picture is enough to guess the movie,” the tweet reads.

One picture is enough to guess the movie pic.twitter.com/2CLNlN91bM — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) June 7, 2023

Keeping with the trend, Twitterati are posting stills from other movies:

1: Majnu Bhai painting- Welcome

One picture is enough to guess the movie https://t.co/I9zvRiwAAG pic.twitter.com/tkQz19b0dH — Succinct (@ChanchalKamini) June 7, 2023

2. Jal lijiye- Vivah

One picture is enough to guess the movie https://t.co/hEgBdtCEC2 pic.twitter.com/77rFh1hUgw — Aditi (@designbyaditea) June 7, 2023

3. Kachra Seth- Phir Hera Pheri

One Pic is Enough to guess the movie https://t.co/muyL2XvLJg pic.twitter.com/rl6gbFaejk — Ayush (@ayriick) June 7, 2023

4. Bada ‘W’- Dhamaal

One picture is enough to guess the movie https://t.co/2N1xUTVRKT pic.twitter.com/yOqfof1WRs — Nitin (@iamNitin___) June 7, 2023

5. Zehar waali kheer– Sooryavansham

One picture is enough to guess the movie https://t.co/Lw0HOCbyyE pic.twitter.com/BwZbqfCWKH — iamDesiMard (@iamDesiMard) June 7, 2023

6. Gaitonde- Drishyam

7. Bagwati- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

one picture is enough to guess the movie pic.twitter.com/Me5caGiSj1 — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) June 7, 2023

8. Sheetal….- Chup Chup Ke

one picture is enough to guess the movie pic.twitter.com/MTPa37kkRc — Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) June 7, 2023

9. ‘Aadmi aur ladies ka fashion’– PK

one picture is enough to guess the movie pic.twitter.com/KzmlD8lheh — Mehnaz Mansoori (@mehnaz_20) June 8, 2023

10. Ek Pal Ka Jeena- Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

One picture is enough to guess the movie : pic.twitter.com/8xHhvbLFQg — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) June 7, 2023

11. Jack and Rose posing on the ship- Titanic

This one picture is enough to guess the movie : pic.twitter.com/g7arP8ndFu — 𝐔𝐧𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧♂️ (@UnKnown_Zindagi) June 7, 2023

12. ‘Sab ke sab chor hain’- Nayak

One picture is enough to guess the movie..#anilkapoor pic.twitter.com/iScEwtFqIg — Phoenix Cage (@cage_phoenix) June 7, 2023

13. ‘Chaabi kahan hai?’- Gangs Of Wasseypur

One picture is enough to guess the movie. pic.twitter.com/sOAdr4oIPC — Saqibkhan (@Sqib17) June 7, 2023

14. Dhoni finishing off in style- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

One picture is enough to guess the movie#SSR pic.twitter.com/fqo0LQz1Ly — Anurag (@yaaarwhatever) June 7, 2023

15. Ved and Tara’s conflict of mind and heart- Tamasha

one picture is enough to guess the movie pic.twitter.com/JlE5kcbZtO — chiNkuism (@imChinKu) June 8, 2023

Here are some more stills for you to guess the movies:

one picture is enough to guess the movie. https://t.co/XLgZBr3vXb pic.twitter.com/9ypCR8xk2J — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) June 7, 2023

One picture is enough to guess the movie https://t.co/urqY0IPskU pic.twitter.com/iWpaOoNkEE — Nishant Singh (@paarlokjeev) June 7, 2023

One picture is enough to guess the movie #SSR

Continue 👀 pic.twitter.com/lczwWSeS17 — Indian Tweets – Ankit jain (@indiantweets__2) June 7, 2023

One picture is enough to guess the movie pic.twitter.com/tXuqfyNUja — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) June 7, 2023

One picture is enough to guess the movie.

Continue 😶 https://t.co/BmCkDidLcs pic.twitter.com/yVzmitoHqN — sapna💗✨ (@sapna423) June 7, 2023

One picture is enough to guess the movie https://t.co/r4oWUvXC53 pic.twitter.com/HwCg8M11om — izzehhhh (@meintobluberihu) June 7, 2023

So, how’s your guessing game going? Were you able to guess all the movies from the aforementioned hints?