We have grown up watching many scenes in films, some of which have remained etched in our memories forever. So much so that even if you watch them after a long period, those who have sharp memories of cinematic visuals are immediately transported back in time. And you are like, ‘oh! yeh toh us film ka scene hai’. Not just from scenes, those cinephiles boast of guessing the movie with just a single picture. I know I do. Let’s do a quick exercise, guess the movie down below, hint: you are ‘welcome’.
And this has become the talk of the town. Twitter is all in the mood to guess movies from their stills.
A Twitter user, @D4Dramatic, shared a picture in which we can see a spoon kept under the door. For the uninitiated, the still was a part of the mutra-visarjan scene from 3 Idiots. It happened when Rancho’s senior peed on the spoon and suffered from an electric shock.
“One picture is enough to guess the movie,” the tweet reads.
Keeping with the trend, Twitterati are posting stills from other movies:
1: Majnu Bhai painting- Welcome
One picture is enough to guess the movie https://t.co/I9zvRiwAAG pic.twitter.com/tkQz19b0dH— Succinct (@ChanchalKamini) June 7, 2023
2. Jal lijiye- Vivah
3. Kachra Seth- Phir Hera Pheri
4. Bada ‘W’- Dhamaal
5. Zehar waali kheer– Sooryavansham
6. Gaitonde- Drishyam
7. Bagwati- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
8. Sheetal….- Chup Chup Ke
9. ‘Aadmi aur ladies ka fashion’– PK
10. Ek Pal Ka Jeena- Kaho Na Pyaar Hai
11. Jack and Rose posing on the ship- Titanic
12. ‘Sab ke sab chor hain’- Nayak
One picture is enough to guess the movie..#anilkapoor pic.twitter.com/iScEwtFqIg— Phoenix Cage (@cage_phoenix) June 7, 2023
13. ‘Chaabi kahan hai?’- Gangs Of Wasseypur
One picture is enough to guess the movie. pic.twitter.com/sOAdr4oIPC— Saqibkhan (@Sqib17) June 7, 2023
14. Dhoni finishing off in style- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
One picture is enough to guess the movie#SSR pic.twitter.com/fqo0LQz1Ly— Anurag (@yaaarwhatever) June 7, 2023
15. Ved and Tara’s conflict of mind and heart- Tamasha
Here are some more stills for you to guess the movies:
one picture is enough to guess the movie. https://t.co/XLgZBr3vXb pic.twitter.com/9ypCR8xk2J— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) June 7, 2023
One picture is enough to guess the movie pic.twitter.com/tXuqfyNUja— Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) June 7, 2023
One picture is enough to guess the movie.— sapna💗✨ (@sapna423) June 7, 2023
Continue 😶 https://t.co/BmCkDidLcs pic.twitter.com/yVzmitoHqN
So, how’s your guessing game going? Were you able to guess all the movies from the aforementioned hints?