Although it hasn't been made official yet, none of us can keep calm. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is going to be one of the biggest (and few) things everyone is looking forward to in 2021. And amidst all the excitement, we are getting some itsy-bitsy details from the preparations that are going on (though hidden well from the paparazzi). If rumours are to be believed (what choice do we have?), the celebrations are to be held from December 7 to 12. We are just a month away!

So, reports are doing rounds on the internet and it seems we have the wedding guest list of the big names who may be attending! One of the friends of the couple revealed that celebs like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, husband and wife Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to attend the destination wedding.

The gorgeous Bollywood couple will apparently have a high-profile palace wedding at the Six Senses luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A totally magical 14th century royal destination. Insider sources even revealed that most of the high-end cars have been booked ahead to the dates.

Vicky Kaushal, having recently been featured In ‘Into the Wild’ with Bear Grylls, told Grylls when quizzed about what kind of girl he would want as his wife. The actor replied, saying, "Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for your plus and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other." Now we are having a 'major couple goals' moment.

We just can't keep calm!