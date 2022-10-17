Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married Hindu women. It is believed that men live long and healthy lives if their partners keep the fast, allegedly. As per the customs, women fast all day and consume food and water only after seeing the moon and then their husband’s faces. Gujarat-based Kshama Bindu (she/he) celebrated it too, after tying the knot with herself, called sologamy.

Kshama celebrated the festival for the first time after marrying himself in June at his residence in Baroda.

Kshama’s Karwa Chauth celebrations and her marriage have both been unconventional. He shared glimpses of the pooja he did with himself. She broke her fast by looking at herself in the mirror and did her own aarti. He decked up in a red saree, golden blouse, and jewelry.

In the images, Kshama looked elated and posed with all smiles. He captioned his post, “Celebrated the first Karva Chauth today, When I saw myself in the mirror, I found my lost pride. Happy Karva Chauth.”

Netizens took to the comments section to share their support. One user said, “Me soch hi rahi thi tum kaise dekhogi apne aap ko! Mirror is a nice option. Mujhe laga k photo vagera dekhna padega.” Another wrote, “Lagta he ki khud ke liye hi vrat rakha our paani bhi khud ko pilaya hoga. It’s self love.” A third user added, “You deserve the beauty of life.” Yet another commented, “That’s how it should be.”

Image Credits- One India

In June, Kshama announced her decision to a major backlash from political parties and trolling. However, that did not stop him. She had initially planned to marry herself on June 11 but changed plans after a BJP representative objected to the wedding and warned her. She went on a two-week honeymoon to Goa after the wedding.

Talking to IANS, Kshama said that she did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings. She thanked everyone who wished her on social media after the wedding.