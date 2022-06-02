How much do you love yourself? Do you love yourself enough to marry yourself? Well, apparently a 24-year-old woman from Vadodra does so. And she is set to marry herself on June 11.



Taking the iconic Jab We Met dialogue a notch higher, Kshama Bindu has decided to marry herself. The marriage ceremony will be just like any other marriage in the country - mehndi, haldi, saat pheras, sindoor, minus the groom and the baraat.



In probably the first self-marriage in Gujarat, Kshama is excited about this. She is ready with her bridal trousseau and has sent out the invites. Speaking about self-marriage, she said , "self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also a recognition of stepping into adulthood and an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding."

While Kshama is aware that some people might perceive her self marriage as irrelevant, she is simply "trying to portray that women matter". The 24-year-old is a professional working for a private firm.



The woman has written five vows for herself. The wedding will be held in a temple in Gotri, Vadodra. What's even more exciting is the fact that Kshama has a two-week honeymoon trip to Goa planned for herself.



You go, girl!

