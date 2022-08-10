Darlings, the latest Netflix original film starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, is all that anyone on the internet can speak about right now, regardless of its positive or negative aspects.

Along with Bhatt's nuanced portrayal of Badru, which captivated us and compelled us to feel something on the screen, Varma's portrayal of Hamza infuriated us to the core. The latter, however, played the antagonist so effectively that it was difficult to tell the actor from the part.

But this is not a virtue that the audience would discover about Vijay Varma for the first time. Since the beginning of his acting career, Varma has played every role—even minor ones—with the utmost sincerity.

1. Moeen in Gully Boy

Vijay Varma as Moeen was a cut above the rest, with the exception of Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who likely gave one of their best performances in Gully Boy. The actor succeeded in making an impact despite playing a supporting role, something that many actors with more screen time struggle to do. We had a love-hate relationship with the character because of the actor's candor in portraying it.

2. Ankit Malhotra in Pink

In a similar vein, Varma certainly had a character that only saw a brief appearance on screen in the film Pink. The actor played a friend of the main antagonist in the 2016 women-centric film. Nevertheless, during the limited time, he was on screen, the actor did a fantastic job of conveying the character's vileness.

3. Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi in Mirzapur

Characters played by the core actors of the well-known web series Mirzapur rarely fail to make an impression. In the second season, Varma joined the cast of the popular series to portray Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, two main characters in this installment. Without a doubt, the actor was perfect in both roles; you couldn't picture anyone else in them.

4. Rasheed in A Suitable Boy

In the web series adaption of the book A Suitable Boy, Varma plays a troubled lover who is forbidden from even seeing his loved one. The actor's nuanced performance does an outstanding job of conveying everything about the character Rasheed, from his longing to the painful end he encounters.

5. Adi in Monsoon Shootout

In any case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma, the two lead actors, give equally strong performances in Monsoon Shootout, making it a must-see. In the cat and mouse game, Varma plays a morally upright rookie police officer whose choices might have a wide range of effects. The spectator gets to see Vijay Varma's acting abilities as his character experiences the dramatic repercussions of each choice.

6. Sasya in SHE

For the Imtiaz Ali-created Netflix original series SHE, Vijay Varma won the Best Actor in a Negative Role award. Sasya, an infamous drug foreman, is the character he played in the series. Unquestionably one of the actor's best performances was the flawed but brilliant depiction of the character in the crime drama.

7. Jhunku in Chittagong

The historical drama film, which is based on the Chittagong Uprising in British India, received positive reviews from critics despite its underwhelming box office success. In his first acting performance, Varma portrayed a young man divided between his personal commitment to his nation's freedom and the aspirations of his pro-British father. And it wouldn't be inaccurate to claim that the actor had already shown the traits of a fantastic performer.

Without a question, Vijay Varma is in a different league.