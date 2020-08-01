The trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is out, featuring Jahnvi Kapoor as the first Indian female pilot in combat.

Set to premier on Netflix on August 12th, 2020, the trailer beautifully captures the indomitable spirit of Saxena who tried to break the barriers of gender to conquer the Indian skies and serve the country, not as a woman, but, as a pilot.

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi who plays Saxena's father, a supportive figure who helps her realise her dreams.

You can watch the trailer here: