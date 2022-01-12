Mani Ratnam’s 2007 film Guru, a rags-to-riches drama, follows the journey of a business tycoon. With stellar cast, brilliant performances, and compelling premise, the underdog story about Gurukant Desai, played by Abhishek Bachchan, emerged as one of the finest films in Indian cinema.

An ambitious and artful man, from a small village in Gujarat, lands in the city of dreams with his big dreams. The film traces the meteoric rise of Gurukant to Guru Bhai, while navigating through financial, familial, and political hindrances.

It has been over a decade since the release of the entertaining yet inspiring film and we are revisiting it through its smashing dialogues.

That's how Guru Bhai spun his magic, through his words.

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia