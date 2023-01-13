There’s no doubt that letters add a personal touch of affection to the words which no text or emoticon can ever do. We all wrote a dozen of letters to our friends or parents, when there were no smartphones.

And, there are a bunch of desi movies that showcase the power and warmth of handwritten letters.

Pragyan Mohanty, a social media user, took to her account and paid a tribute to several handwritten letters from desi movies. While there were a bunch of letters from old movies, there were several from recent ones.

Nevertheless, these will make each old-school heart, like ours, brim with love and warmth. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Credits: Netflix

1. Hum Tum Aur Woh (1971)

First up, this impressively written note in Hum Tum Aur Woh (1971). Too bad it’s about Helen dumping Ashok Kumar for being poor and even taking away her photograph from him. pic.twitter.com/JYSSLH2SNS — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

2. Prem Patra (1962)

Superb penmanship in this poster of Bimal Roy’s Prem Patra (1962) where the titular entity is both the cause of conflict and its resolution. pic.twitter.com/oFvy0jupoh — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

3. Blackmail (1973)

An evergreen song of love and romantic letters — Pal pal dil ke paas (Blackmail, 1973). pic.twitter.com/AxCu1Gfx9N — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

This super spiteful letter in Phool (1993). The handwriting is neat nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/1juZ3R8w7t — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

5. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Jodhaa’s plea for help to her brother in Jodhaa Akbar (2008). pic.twitter.com/2DFT3q6dLI — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

6. Pakeezah (1972)

7. Chandni (1989)

A pretty letter in a pretty garden.



(Chandni, 1989) pic.twitter.com/jsRlI281CJ — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

8. Uphaar (1973)

Uphaar’s (1973) immature, unlettered bride’s endearingly matter-of-fact query when she finally learns to write.



(She drew a bird as well.🥺) pic.twitter.com/CAIWrCc5UZ — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

Prem’s emo I-love-you-so-much-it-hurts chitthi to Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Full marks for nice, legible writing. pic.twitter.com/rkv3xUs3zh — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

10. Darr (1993)

The letter to Kiran in the opening scene of Darr (1993). pic.twitter.com/LX4uO5gDQK — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

11. Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)

12. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

I always exclaim at this beautiful handwriting whenever i see the movie. Letters that Jia’s birth mother writes to Jenny in Kal Ho Naa Ho. pic.twitter.com/wLPjppVNJi — Pranao Lepse (@pranaolepse) January 4, 2023

Ah, we need that handwritten letter era back, please!