In 1992, India was shocked by one of the biggest financial frauds to date - the stock market scam orchestrated by stockbroker Harshad Mehta, which led to a market crash in India.

And National Film Award-winning director Hansal Mehta is all set to chronicle the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta in his web series, Scam 1992.

Starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, the series is based on the journalists Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal’s book The Scam.

The series stars Shreya Dhanwanthary as journalist Sucheta Dalal, along with Rajat Kapoor, who is playing the CBI officer on the case, and Sharib Hashmi, as the person who first uncovers the scam.

From the looks of the trailer, Scam 1992 appears to be a gripping story that attempts to explain how one of India's biggest financial scams took place.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show will begin streaming on SonyLiv from October 9.