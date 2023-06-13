Harman Baweja and his second innings, as we’re now calling it, is everything everyone is talking about. And, rightly so. With his work in Scoop, viewers have a newfound admiration for the actor, and that deserves acknowledgement. The actor also opened up about his debut, and the time around that – emphasizing that it was lonely.

But now with Scoop, he has not only created a new path for himself, but also responded to unfair criticism that he received in early days of his career. Harman Baweja portrays ACP Shroff in the Netflix web series, and his performance is being widely appreciated. His character is complex, and he brings out all the layers with utmost perfection, which people cannot ignore this time.

So, it’s a comeback in two ways – the actor’s return to the screen and an answer to everyone who just thought of him as a Hrithik Roshan lookalike. His character is shown as someone who is torn between two lives, personal and professional. And Baweja does justice to both, which makes it look organic and effortless.

Twitter isn’t getting over him anytime soon, this time.

When you take your time off and work on your skills, it eventually pays off. Harman Baweja who could not make any lasting impression in spite of getting big movies. Now after all these yrs, portraying a complex, and completely nailing it with his brilliant performance. #Scoop pic.twitter.com/NkX6w4gSyy — Vikas Koul (@koulvikas29) June 13, 2023

"Scoop" on Netflix is a good watch, especially for those of us who are aware of the real events & people this series is based on.



That ACP Shroff actor looked very familiar and I realised later after watching a YouTube video that it is #HarmanBaweja ! Nice transformation 😀 — Vijay (@VijayIvaturi) June 12, 2023

@hansalmehta watched scoop. Rousingly watchable with its big beating heart on its classically tailored sleeve. Excellent performances from Karisma Tanna. Harman Baweja was such a pleasant surprise. — N (@itssotweet) June 12, 2023

Harman Baweja has to be the discovery of the year. Unbelievable. Nobody could have ever imagined. #Scoop — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) June 6, 2023

It warms my heart to see Harman Baweja back on screen and give such an incredible performance in Scoop on Netflix! Although every single actor’s done a phenomenal job but Karishma, Zeeshan and Harman are outstanding! — 𝓗𝓢 ⚡️ (@CurlyQuirkyOne) June 12, 2023

Filmmaker @mehtahansal's infamous knack for casting and strong storytelling make #Scoop one of the best shows of the year.@Mdzeeshanayyub, Karishma Tanna, @prosenjitbumba and Harman Baweja fit like a glove in this deceptive world of crime and cut-throat journalism. pic.twitter.com/udhsvFCyZB — Lipika (@xoxolipika) June 5, 2023

Scoop is fantastic. So much that needs to be said about society and journalism has been said in the best way possible. Jaandaar performances by @Mdzeeshanayyub @KARISHMAK_TANNA #DevenBhojani.Every actor cast is pitch perfect but the surprise is Harman Baweja. @mehtahansal is Boss — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) June 5, 2023

Harman Baweja just re-emerged with the popular Netflix series Scoop and he's very good in it. — Tough Titmouse (@S_Diksha) June 12, 2023

Nobody will believe that it's Harman Baweja who's playing the top cop H Shroff in #Scoop. What a brilliant comeback!! #ScoopOnNetflix — Dipanjohn Dev (@dipanjohn) June 6, 2023

Harman Baweja in Scoop is one of the best parts of the show which made me watch it till the very end! — Manish M. Nagori 🚁 (@Kneeche) June 8, 2023

It's been a while since I watched a good webseries. So I took my time finishing #Scoop. @mehtahansal is a magician. Yes, #KarishmaTanna is a revelation but what did he do to #HarmanBaweja ? Why didn't I know he is such a good performer? A wonderful surprise! — Moumita (@Momzunplugged) June 10, 2023

Harman Baweja is a revelation in SCOOP! @mehtahansal sir, you've done it again. What a morally complex take on the fourth pillar of democracy and the gradual descent of news as predominantly entertainment that we see today. — Virat Nehru is @ #SydFilmFest (@nehrukigalati) June 3, 2023

It’s inexplicably nice to see his work again.