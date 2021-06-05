Take This Harry Potter Quiz & We’ll Tell You Which Hogwarts House The Sorting Hat Would Put You In

Who needs a sorting hat when we have a quiz? From Gryffindor and Hufflepuff to Ravenclaw and Slytherin, Hogwarts Houses were our childhood obsession. If you are a Potterhead, just like us, then take this quiz to find out the house you truly belong to! Let’s go.

1. What would be your best character trait? via GIPHY Confidence Cunning Empathy Intellect

2. What would be your favourite subject? via GIPHY Charms. Potions. History Of Magic. Defence Against The Dark Arts.

3. What would be your favourite mode of transportation? via GIPHY Flying Car. Floo Powder. Vanishing Cabinet. Hogwarts Express.

4. Who would be your most favourite ghost? via GIPHY Nearly Headless Nick. Moaning Myrtle. The Bloody Baron. The Fat Friar.

5. Which magical creature would be your ideal pet? via GIPHY Phoenix. Mouse. Owl. Basilisk.

6. What would be your favourite magical gadget? via GIPHY Invisibility Cloak. The Marauder's Map. Remembrall. Broomstick.

7. Where would you head first in the Diagon Alley? via GIPHY Ollivander's for wands. Magical Menagerie for pets. Gringotts Wizarding Bank for gold coins. Flourish and Blotts for books.

8. If a potion could improve one of the following traits, what would you pick? via GIPHY Knowledge. Truth. Love. Luck.

9. Who would be your go-to professor? via GIPHY Professor Severus Snape. Professor Albus Dumbledore. Professor Minerva McGonagall. Professor Rubeus Hagrid.

10. Who would be your best friend? via GIPHY Harry Potter. Draco Malfoy. Voldemort. Sirius Black.

11. Which scrumptious treat would you absolutely shop from the trolley on The Hogwarts Express? via GIPHY Chocolate Frogs. Shrieking Sherbet. Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Bean. Popping Pixie Wing Dust.