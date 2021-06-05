Take This Harry Potter Quiz & We’ll Tell You Which Hogwarts House The Sorting Hat Would Put You In

Who needs a sorting hat when we have a quiz? From Gryffindor and Hufflepuff to Ravenclaw and Slytherin, Hogwarts Houses were our childhood obsession. If you are a Potterhead, just like us, then take this quiz to find out the house you truly belong to! Let’s go.
1. What would be your best character trait?
2. What would be your favourite subject?
3. What would be your favourite mode of transportation?
4. Who would be your most favourite ghost?
5. Which magical creature would be your ideal pet?
6. What would be your favourite magical gadget?
7. Where would you head first in the Diagon Alley?
8. If a potion could improve one of the following traits, what would you pick?
9. Who would be your go-to professor?
10. Who would be your best friend?
11. Which scrumptious treat would you absolutely shop from the trolley on The Hogwarts Express?
12. What would be your dream job?
…and you belong to:
Result