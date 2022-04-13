There's no doubt that Gullak is one of the most relatable, desi and feel-good shows out there. From Shanti Mishra's sarcastic one-liners and Bittoo Ki Mummy's poking questions to Annu Bhaiya's sweet and sour behaviour, every single character of this slice-of-life show is written brilliantly.

However, there's one character that has been making us laugh with his unique antics and dialogues and it's Aman Mishra AKA Harsh Mayar.

From his on-point expressions to his hilarious dialogues in a unique accent, Harsh Mayar has been stealing the spotlight since the beginning of the show. However, did you know that the actor marked his debut with a Bollywood movie? That's correct!

The 24-year-old actor marked his debut in tinsel town with Nila Madhab Panda's 2011 comedy-drama I Am Kalam. He even bagged several international awards for his performance in the movie including the 58th National Film Award for the Best Child Artist (2010), Screen Award (2011), River Rock Award for Best Actor in Silent River Film Festival, California (2011) and Special Mention for Best Actor at International Children's Film Festival India, Hyderabad (2011).

Revolving around an intelligent boy who pursues his dreams and surpasses the boundaries of poverty, the movie, which was shot in Rajasthan in 2009, featured veteran actors like Gulshan Grover and Pitobash Tripathy.

Interestingly, Harsh Mayar kick-started his career back in 2005 at the tender age of 8. He joined Delhi's Shri Ram Center For Performing Arts with the help of his uncle because his parents couldn't afford the fee. Back then, he was a part of 5 to 6 stage shows.

Later, he gave about 180 auditions and was selected for Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl's Chillar Party (2011). However, he couldn't work in the movie because he accidentally cracked his hand while playing. After a couple of months, he got another call for an audition and he got selected for the movie I Am Kalam.

He has also been a part of numerous other movies including Chaarfutiya Chhokare (2014), Hichki (2018) and Kanpuriye (2019) amongst others.

Harsh Mayar, aap toh hero nikle ekdum!