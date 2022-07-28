A newspaper clip of an interview with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is making rounds on Reddit. In the interview, he mentioned why he wouldn't say yes to a regional language project, and people didn't appreciate it at all.

For the unversed, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's son and has only done three films - Mirzya, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar, and has appeared in AK vs AK and Netflix's series Ray.

He said he aims to work in Hollywood movies and hence won't say yes to regional language projects, and people didn't like that at all.

His comments made him be conceived as someone who thinks he is better than the nation. People correlated his not wanting to work in a regional language film and aiming for Hollywood with elitism.

People also pointed out the irony that Anil Kapoor debuted with a regional film.

A son doesn't really need to follow his father's steps now, does he?

Dhanush is a South star ("south" for argument's sake), and he recently made his Hollywood debut with Russo Brother's The Gray Man, working with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, etc. So, implementing that regional movies are not gonna lead to Hollywood is not a correct statement.

But if his aim is to work in Hollywood, then it's his aim. And if he is picking up movies that he thinks are going to help him move towards that aim, then that's entirely a personal choice. People shouldn't really have an opinion about it. But the audience thinks he needs to do more movies to showcase what he has to offer.

