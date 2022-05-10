Bollywood celebrities have been often criticised for not acknowledging their entitlement and making statements that reek of privilege, which have sparked public outcry. Whether it's Ranveer Singh saying his family didn't have "enough" money to take more than one "big summer holiday abroad" or Parineeti Chopra claiming she couldn't afford a car or bus to school, these statements show how these celebrities live in their own universe.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the most recent actor to jump on board and face backlash for making a similar remark. The Thar actor appeared on the show The Bombay Journey, to promote his film. In a bid to debunk the audience's misconceptions about his lifestyle, he made a controversial statement.

The 31-year-old actor, who also co-produced his latest film, stated that contrary to popular belief, he does not get financial assistance from his parents and that this is his "sad reality".

The statement, as expected, did not go down well with the audience, who blasted the actor on Twitter. Here is how the viewers responded.

I want to be sad like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, s/o Anil Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/ezKBSAH6GQ — abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz 🌼 (@altzina) May 10, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a legend 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8bf8IhzEVx — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎ راہول (@rdalwale) May 10, 2022

😂 Where can I subscribe to this type of gareebi — Venkat (@TestTubeBaba) May 10, 2022

it’s the last line, that really got to me pic.twitter.com/wNciNttIA3 — akshay (@axehai) May 10, 2022

I could live like that too. 😄 — Ganesh Chakravarthi (@craynonymous) May 10, 2022

And he wants people to believe he is not privileged...buying second hand Lamborghini....oh so poor — Tarun (@tarunosrm) May 10, 2022

And to think my family has struggles 🤦 https://t.co/JAJDoMTZfE — Chinmay Bandishthi (@nothoughtproces) May 10, 2022

Bhagwan aise problem sab ko de! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/lJdG4fC2SX — girlnextdoor (@girrrlnextdoorr) May 10, 2022

Dekho, chahe ye apni privilege kitni bhi accept kar lein, at the end kuch na kuch tone-deaf bol he dete hain 😬 https://t.co/YgHgrbiwTs — Sanjna Verma (@KittySanjna) May 10, 2022

they truly live in a bubble ... you can't help them..sigh https://t.co/BWcUmULvmK — the dudeness (@andhraabbay) May 10, 2022

The poverty I aspire for. https://t.co/zwCp5eEp9T — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 10, 2022

Ye dukh khatam kyu nahi hota be.. https://t.co/LnXaYfMMfm — Monark Munshi (@meinsamayhoon) May 10, 2022

Dear Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, here is the meaning of sad reality: The reality of a situation is the truth about it, especially when it is unpleasant or difficult to deal with.