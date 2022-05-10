Bollywood celebrities have been often criticised for not acknowledging their entitlement and making statements that reek of privilege, which have sparked public outcry. Whether it's Ranveer Singh saying his family didn't have "enough" money to take more than one "big summer holiday abroad" or Parineeti Chopra claiming she couldn't afford a car or bus to school, these statements show how these celebrities live in their own universe.

Ranveer Singh

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the most recent actor to jump on board and face backlash for making a similar remark. The Thar actor appeared on the show The Bombay Journey, to promote his film. In a bid to debunk the audience's misconceptions about his lifestyle, he made a controversial statement.

The 31-year-old actor, who also co-produced his latest film, stated that contrary to popular belief, he does not get financial assistance from his parents and that this is his "sad reality". 

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Source: YouTube

The statement, as expected, did not go down well with the audience, who blasted the actor on Twitter. Here is how the viewers responded. 

Dear Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, here is the meaning of sad reality: The reality of a situation is the truth about it, especially when it is unpleasant or difficult to deal with.