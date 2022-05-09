Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, With movies likeand Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is gradually proving that he's more than just his family name. There's no doubt that the trailer of his brand-new action crime drama, Thar , looked pretty darn exciting.

Revolving around the story of a man, who shifted to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

While some people absolutely loved the star cast, few others were quite disappointed with the storyline. Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.

Was quite disappointed after watching 'Thar'. Anil Kapoor saahab is my fav Bollywood actor. Expected much better in a movie with dialogues by Anurag Kashyap (another fav). Abhay Deol's 'Manorama' (2007) had a similar theme but much better storyline. — Zaki Khalid (@misterzedpk) May 9, 2022

I enjoyed #Thar a lot, although the story is predictable & the end twist is underwhelming, I still couldn't get it out of my head due to the treatment & the cinematography of the movie. — Tejas (@TMathpati) May 9, 2022

@AnilKapoor I enjoyed watching Thar. Best part was these days movies are moving away from reality when it comes to action, dialogues, screenplay. This movie was good in all those aspects plus your performance was very good.Hope to see you again producing good movies. — bimal (@bimalthepoet) May 9, 2022

Loved Thar. Slow burn thriller, stunning visuals, exceptional cinematography. @HarshKapoor_ loved your casual look and demeanor in the movie, hope to see you someday in a gangster flick :). All the best for whatever is next from a fellow United supporter. — IndianFirst (@raja_babu_ji) May 9, 2022

Absolutely, sometimes the audience starts comparing star kids with their dad or mum, which is not unfair. I haven't seen Harshvardhan's any other movie but in #Thar he has done justice to his role. — GroverG (@yogi_dear) May 8, 2022

@HarshKapoor_ is a hidden gem of Bollywood... Subtle and class apart performance in #Thar

Make more movies with your son @AnilKapoor sir! — Aqib Ahmed Khan (@aqibahmed555) May 8, 2022

Don't waste your time on Thar (the movie on Netflix). As usual #AnuragKashyap conceived a lot of brutalities and butchering techniques that can be inflicted up on human body and weaved a dumb story around it. Absolutely a waste of time.. — ® Imran (@ideas2025) May 8, 2022

#Thar provides a deep and layered story. Exceptional performances by @AnilKapoor @satishkaushik2 @fattysanashaikh , @HarshKapoor_ gave such a nuanced act even without saying too much in the movie. A must watch!#TharOnNetflix #harshvardhankapoor — Sambhav (@27sambhav) May 8, 2022

#TharOnNetflix

The rustic flavour adds to the intrigue and mystery of the script



Nothing extra ordinary but a decent watch nonetheless



🌞🌞🌞 — Rishabh srivastava (@RN_Srv) May 9, 2022

I enjoyed the movie #TharOnNetflix. Well, shot and acted. Even though it is not #genre defining, being set in remote #Rajasthan adds a character to the film. — Srinivas (@rowdursrinivas) May 9, 2022

Just watched #TharOnNetflix



Really good background score and cinematography and the acting was really good too. The pacing great and I definitely think people should give it a watch! #HarshVarrdhanKapoor #AnilKapoor #satishkaushik — Kirti :) (@Pari602) May 8, 2022

Thar is completely deep, different film. What a performance by #HarshVarrdhanKapoor 🔥. He has a great acting skills. I wish to see him in more movies 🎥 #TharReview #TharOnNetflix @NetflixIndia — Survivor (@itskpflow) May 8, 2022

Watched #TharOnNetflix and the Visuals took me to something different level of cinema, shreya dev dube you legend! — Kanika H (@kanika_2526) May 8, 2022

Just watched #Thar now. One thing is for sure, @AnilKapoor is still the man! What an actor! #TharOnNetflix — brwnby! (@brwnby1) May 8, 2022

Ekdam Jhakas #TharOnNetflix superb cinematography…cow boy movie feeling @AnilKapoor hats off Sir — Syant777 (@santosh_nile) May 8, 2022

@AnilKapoor you are as usual amazing evergreen & for sure we felt the magic of @HarshKapoor_ in #TharOnNetflix #Thar #TharReview. Its a must watch and for sure its not a one timer. ❤️ love to team. — Dhiraj 🇮🇳 (@drjwadhwa) May 8, 2022

Thar is unlike any other Indian movie. Nothing less than genius in many parts. @AnilKapoor and @HarshKapoor_ are as good as it gets. — Rohit Dahiya (@rohitdahiya003) May 8, 2022

Major language plus sound problem in movie #Thar . — Varun Bhardwaj (@iamvarrun) May 8, 2022

#TharOnNetflix screwed up in two major department...screenplay and editing. Story is simple yet could have displayed more potential. A wasted opportunity. Joshiley succeed where Thar failed. — Vaibhav ویبہاو (@VGLICIOUS_) May 8, 2022

Awesome movie. Gripping and so profoundly performed. Harsh was phenomenal and you Sir are a legend. #TharOnNetflix is a must watch cause THAT is Good Cinema. — Nishati (@NToora) May 9, 2022

Who are you watching Thar with?