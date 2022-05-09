With movies like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi SuperheroHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor is gradually proving that he's more than just his family name. There's no doubt that the trailer of his brand-new action crime drama, Thar, looked pretty darn exciting.

Revolving around the story of a man, who shifted to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

While some people absolutely loved the star cast, few others were quite disappointed with the storyline. Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.  

Who are you watching Thar with? 