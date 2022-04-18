The trailer for Netflix's latest offering, Thar, a revenge thriller, is out. Following Anurag Kashyap’s AK Vs AK, Anil Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will share screen space once again in the upcoming film.

Two police officers, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, are shown investigating a gruesome murder in the middle of a desert in the trailer.

Eventually, we are introduced to Siddharth (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor), an antique trader who embarks on a journey through a secluded Rajasthan village recently devastated by a series of brutal killings.

When Anil and Harsh's characters engage in a cat-and-mouse game, things get intriguing. With little to reveal, the film's trailer offers an engaging and promising premise.

Watch the trailer here:

As per The Indian Express, in a statement about his new venture, Anil Kapoor stated that his son offered the film to him.

The film was brought to me by Harsh Varrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together. The story strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast-paced yet nuanced.

- Anil Kapoor

The screenplay was written by Raj Singh Chaudhary, and the dialogue was co-penned by Anurag Kashyap. Shreya Dev Dube handled the cinematography, and Ajay Jayanthi produced the music. Harshvardhan Kapoor makes his debut as a producer with this Netflix original.

Thar, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles, will premiere on Netflix on May 6.