After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the prominent discussions has been about the media coverage of a celebrity death.

The intrusiveness of it, the insensitivity of it, the recklessness of it.

What a pathetic anchor to goad her reporter to speak to the sisters because the father isn’t in a state to speak. Despicable, disgraceful behaviour. https://t.co/eCHzF5h3qE — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 14, 2020

Discussing the matter, commentator Harsha Bhogle recently put up a Facebook post directed to the news channels. And it read:

I have seen how they reported this very tragic event. I saw screen grabs of what some channels put out and I have a couple of thoughts.

He further asked some questions to the media organisations and people behind this kind of coverage.

Did you sleep well at night? Or did you get up in the middle of the night, quivering with guilt, asking yourself how you could have been so cruel, so heartless, so devoid of compassion and decency?

Aaj Tak published an article on the 'last' tweets of late Sushant Singh Rajput where the actor is seen 'hinting' suicide. The tweets were fake. Ironically, both Aaj Tak and India Today run fact-checking desks. #AltNewsFactCheck | @Pooja_Chaudhuri https://t.co/xoOSot2dM5 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 16, 2020

It is important to mention here, that the TV channels were slammed for reaching Sushant's house in Patna, right after he passed away. They also received criticism for running tickers which said the most insensitive things.

Harsha then wrote:

But you are not like that as people, nobody can be. So what drives you to be like that? What causes you to put aside your normal decent self and wear this mask, this suit of heartlessness? Is this what the profession makes you, demands of you?

In the end, he urged the industry to come together, question and stop this kind of reportage. You can read his complete post here: