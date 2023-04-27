Remember how sad we were when we got to know that we no longer can watch our favourite shows like Succession, Game of Thrones, Last of Us, along with other HBO content on Disney+Hotstar? People were left with no other option than to rely on pirated content. But those days are now gone, thanks to JioCinema.
According to Economic Times, HBO content as well as Warner Bros content will now be available on JioCinema.
A deal has been struck between Reliance’s Viacom 18 and Warner Bros Discovery Inc., thanks to which, popular HBO shows like Succession, and Game of Thrones, as well as the upcoming Harry Potter series, will be available on JioCinema.
The fact that Succession will be available on Jio Cinemas is a fun anecdote of sorts. Here’s how people are reacting to this –
According to reports, JioCinema was going to start charging subscription fees and if HBO and Warner Bros content will also be available then we can expect it to be a hefty fee.