Credits: Netflix

1. Dil Chahta Hai

From making road trip plans to having an unbreakable bond with our friends, this movie gave us some serious friendship goals. However, our hearts were legit crushed when Akash (Aamir Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) fought and parted their ways. However, when the former realised his mistake, after going through a rough patch in his own life, he apologised to the latter with his whole heart. In the end, they were all inseparable like they always were and that made our hearts full.

Credits: Netflix

2. Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara

The movie, which remains one of the most iconic movies ever to date, gave us a gazillion memories with each of the scenes and characters. Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), who had their individual qualms with each other, never talked about their feelings. It took one fight to pour their feelings out. Nevertheless, when the former meets his estranged father, his perspective on life changes. He then decides to accept and apologise for his long-gone mistake and embrace his friend with a pure heart.

Credits: Netflix

3. Wake Up Sid

Sometimes, without knowing it, we keep on hurting the people we love the most and that’s exactly what Siddharth (Ranbir Kapoor) does. He keeps on neglecting his parents, especially his mother, Sarita (Supriya Pathak), who devoted her entire life to him. He keeps on hurting her by asking her not to invade his private life and even leaves home, after an argument. However, one fine day, he pays her mother a surprise visit, kisses her hand and watches old photo albums with her. He realised how his parents’ lives revolved around him in his childhood and now it’s his turn.

Credits: Netflix

4. Chak De! India

Well, not all apologies need to be said with words because some can be expressed with gestures. When Kabir (Shah Rukh Khan), the captain of the nation’s men’s national field hockey team, was ostracised from the sport due to religious prejudice, the entire world declared him a traitor. So much so, that a child wrote the word ‘ gaddar’ outside the walls of his home. However, after he coaches a women’s team and bags the world cup, he also bags his lost pride back. In the end, when the same child strikethrough what he wrote before from the wall, our hearts were swollen with pride.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

There’s no doubt that this movie made us smile, laugh and sob in equal measure. Kabir aka Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), a young lad, absolutely ignores his parents and wishes to travel the world. His father, Sanjay (Farooq Shaikh), kept showing his love in the most subtle ways, like most of our dads, by waiting for his son when he was late at night or buying his son a backpack for a trekking trip. He lets him know that he’s always by his side and he’s free to go wherever he wishes to go and do whatever he wishes to do. The young man, who is filled with guilt and grief as he couldn’t be at his father’s funeral, realises his mistake and confide in his stepmother for seeking an apology.

Credits: Netflix

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Sometimes, ego has the capacity to turn family into foes. Yashvardhan (Amitabh Bachchan) decided to cut ties with his adopted son, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), when he fell in love with a ‘poor-background woman’, Anjali (Kajol). However, when he realises that his son has treated him with nothing but respect, over the period of years, his heart melts and he folds his hands and seeks an apology from him. The scene was absolutely magnificent and filled our eyes with tears.

Credits: Netflix

7. Badhaai Ho

We have to be honest, this movie, with its fresh plotline and characters, has to be one of the most brilliant movies in recent times. Priyamvada (Neena Gupta) and Jeetendra (Gajraj Rao), the most iconic desi parents ever, showcased that parents are humans too, who can be in love, even after reaching a certain age. While their son, Nakul (Ayushmann Khurrana), was quite embarrassed and start avoiding his parents and friends. But, with time, he accepts their mature love and affectionate relationship and taught us that we should never illogically judge our parents.

Credits: Disney+Hotstar

8. Mohabbatein

Narayan (Amitabh Bachchan), the strict principal of a college, becomes more stone-hearted after his daughter, Megha (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), takes her life as he dislikes her relationship with Raj (Shah Rukh Khan), a student of his own college. Nonetheless, he later realises that his daughter left him because of his arrogance. In the end, he apologizes to all the students, resigns from his post, and reconciles with Raj.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

