Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party member, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in Delhi. Parineeti and Raghav were first spotted together on a lunch date in March of this year. Then, the couple made several public appearances that sparked dating rumours. Cut to May, they are now ‘rokafied’. They twinned in ivory outfits for the ceremony and kept it simple.

Source: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram handle

Parineeti Chopra shared a thank-you note for fans on social media after her engagement with politician Raghav Chadha. In her post, the Ishaqzaade actress acknowledged their respective backgrounds saying, “We both come from different worlds and it is amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union.” Raghav also shared a similar note.

We have curated a list of seven heartwarming moments from Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s roka ceremony that you shouldn’t miss:

1. Parineeti singing Ve Maahi for her to-be-hubby Raghav

Parineeti Chopra sang the song Ve Maahi from her film Kesari during her engagement ceremony. In a viral video, Parineeti can be seen holding her fiancé Raghav’s arm and looking into his eyes while lip-syncing the track sung in a live performance. Raghav then plants a kiss on her cheek. How adorable!

How Cute and Candid

Love is in the air 💖#ParineetiRaghavEngagement pic.twitter.com/IiQihaYMZd — Aarti (@aartic02) May 13, 2023

2. Pari and Raghav having their ‘lovey-dovey pose’ for paparazzi

After being officially engaged, lovebirds Parineeti and Raghav made their first public appearance for the paparazzi outside the Kapurthala House. The couple greeted the media and got clicked by the shutterbugs in a ‘lovey-dovey pose’ as the paparazzi called it.

3. Paparazzi teasing the couple during their first public appearance after roka

And just like every other fun media interaction with stars these days, desi paparazzi didn’t disappoint us during the roka of ‘Ragneeti’ either. And this video says it all. “Rajneeti se Parineeti ho gaya!” Hilarious, isn’t it?

We have one more video of the paparazzi teasing the couple. Don’t miss when one of the photographers shouted out loud saying, “Bhai, Bhabhi ko uthalo.”

4. Ragneeti vibing to Mika Singh’s performance

Famous singer Mika Singh performed at Parineeti and Raghav’s roka ceremony. In a viral video, Singh can be seen crooning Gal Mitthi Mitthi from the film Aisha, and the couple is totally vibing to it. Watch them groove to the track here.

5. Their cake-cutting moment and more

The couple cut their engagement cake together and even fed it to each other. They kissed, danced, and celebrated their big day ‘coz why not? They are truly in love.

6. Parineeti’s brothers distributing sweets to paparazzi

The couple also sent sweets to paparazzi who were waiting to click their pictures post the roka. A video of Parineeti’s brothers, Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra, distributing sweets to the media is also going viral. “Didi aur Raghav ne bahut sara pyaar bheja hai,” one of her brothers says.

7. Raghav introducing his fiancé, Parineeti to a guest

Their engagement wasn’t just about celebration but fulfilling fiancé’s duties as well. A video of Raghav introducing Parineeti to a guest has also caught our attention. In the clip, Parineeti interacts with the guest with folded hands.

Last but not least, Parineeti’s cousin sister, global icon Priyanka Chopra definitely stole the show at the ceremony. Priyanka wore a parrot-green ruffle saree at the event. You can’t afford to miss the ‘Desi Girl’ posing for the paparazzi and then walking back to greet her uncle (Parineeti’s dad).

Congratulations to the new couple!

