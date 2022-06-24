The iconic scenes of cult classics, Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006) are flashing in my mind. Reason? Hera Pheri 3, the third installment of the franchise is arriving soon. It's finally confirmed.



A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed Hera Pheri 3 is in the pipeline with the same star cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.

- Firoz Nadiadwala

When asked about who will direct the upcoming film, Nadiadwala added, "We have shortlisted somebody. We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon." While Hera Pheri was helmed by Priyadarshan, Phir Hera Pheri was directed by late filmmaker Neeraj Vora, who died in 2017.

For the uninitiated, Hera Pheri 3 was supposed to hit the floors in 2014. "Yes, we had started Hera Pheri 3 but we had to stop the shoot as Neeraj ji fell ill," the producer told the portal.

Now, if you remember the climax scene of Phir Hera Pheri, Raju was planning to throw the guns worth crores in river. On the other hand, Shyam and Baburao were trying to stop him via phone call as they had a chance to become millionaire. It left audience wondering what would happen next.

Netizens on Twitter are recalling the same scene.

This was the most sensational suspense ever😱



Every one was like "Ab kya hoga" 🤔#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/ytcnmpG1ul — Iffat Ara (@Im_Iffat01) June 24, 2022

Only #NeerajVora sir knows what will happen after this screen and what is going to happen, I don't think any director in Bollywood can execute this cult classic like this 😭#PhirHeraPheri #HeraPheri3@akshaykumar sir @SunielVShetty sir @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/1CfbQYGyCt — ☀︎︎💫𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚💫 ☀︎︎ʳᵃᵏˢʰᵃᵇᵃⁿᵈʰᵃⁿ (@NarendrAkfan) June 23, 2022

Man, it's been 16 years since this cliffhanger, it's about damn time they make a third one!#HeraPheri3 https://t.co/5RL8qvBlwG — Varun Narayan (@varswam) June 23, 2022

Naye zamane ka #HeraPheri3. I don't think this will beat other 2 versions earlier https://t.co/IJVAWhl5ZM — Mantu Bhattacharya (@MantuBhattacha2) June 24, 2022

#HeraPheri3

Really this masterpiece will be created?



Awaited to watch this trio! ✨



Hope it maintains the standard of HERAPHERI ! pic.twitter.com/ZAVylmpfrn — Yashika Keswani (@Yashika1Keswani) June 24, 2022

Producer #FirozNadiadwala has confirmed in his recent interview that he is producing the much-awaited film - #HeraPheri3 🔥🔥. He also shared that the same actors - #AkshayKumar, 😎#PareshRawal and #SunielShetty will be star in the film.🎥🎬

#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/MHOt3eqCiI — Ashutosh kumar (@ashutoshk38) June 24, 2022

Hera Pheri is considered as a cult classic movie in comedy genre of Hindi cinema. The iconic jodi of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in this franchise has gained immense popularity and love from their fans around the world. We are now hoping that Hera Pheri 3 is going to bring more fun and not ruin the magic of previous installments. Because, 'utha le re baba, mere ko nahi re, in dono ko utha le' still tickle our bones.