The iconic scenes of cult classics, Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006) are flashing in my mind. Reason? Hera Pheri 3, the third installment of the franchise is arriving soon. It's finally confirmed.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed Hera Pheri 3 is in the pipeline with the same star cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.

                    - Firoz Nadiadwala

When asked about who will direct the upcoming film, Nadiadwala added, "We have shortlisted somebody. We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon." While Hera Pheri was helmed by Priyadarshan, Phir Hera Pheri was directed by late filmmaker Neeraj Vora, who died in 2017.

For the uninitiated, Hera Pheri 3 was supposed to hit the floors in 2014. "Yes, we had started Hera Pheri 3 but we had to stop the shoot as Neeraj ji fell ill," the producer told the portal.

Now, if you remember the climax scene of Phir Hera Pheri, Raju was planning to throw the guns worth crores in river. On the other hand, Shyam and Baburao were trying to stop him via phone call as they had a chance to become millionaire. It left audience wondering what would happen next.

Netizens on Twitter are recalling the same scene.

Hera Pheri is considered as a cult classic movie in comedy genre of Hindi cinema. The iconic jodi of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in this franchise has gained immense popularity and love from their fans around the world. We are now hoping that Hera Pheri 3 is going to bring more fun and not ruin the magic of previous installments. Because, 'utha le re baba, mere ko nahi re, in dono ko utha le' still tickle our bones.