Hera Pheri released 22 frickin years ago. Let that sink in!

I believe that it’s safe to say that this comedy is not just a movie anymore. It’s an emotion. Needless to say, this movie has made us laugh countless times. It has been 22 long years and the memes of this movie are still tickling our funny bone. To relive the journey once again, here’s a look at how the cast of the movie looked when the film first released, vs. how they look like now.

Disclaimer: This article is going to make every 90s kid super emotional and nostalgic, so keep your tissues ready. Don't blame us, you have been warned.

1. Akshay Kumar: Raju Sinha

2. Suniel Shetty: Ghanshyam ‘Shyam’ Tripathi

3. Paresh Rawal: Baburao Ganpatrao Apte

4. Tabu: Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar

5. Kulbhushan Kharbanda: Deviprasad Mukherjee

6. Gulshan Grover: Kabeera

7. Mukesh Khanna: Sub-Inspector Prakash

8. Dinesh Hingoo: Chaman Jhinga

9. Ann Alexia Anra: Rinku Mukherjee

10. Kashmera Shah: Kabeera's Gang Member

11. Govardhan Asrani: Bank Manager

12. Sulabha Arya: Raju’s Mother

13. Mushtaq Khan: Deviprasad’s House Help

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia