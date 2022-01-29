Hera Pheri released 22 frickin years ago. Let that sink in!

I believe that it’s safe to say that this comedy is not just a movie anymore. It’s an emotion. Needless to say, this movie has made us laugh countless times. It has been 22 long years and the memes of this movie are still tickling our funny bone. To relive the journey once again, here’s a look at how the cast of the movie looked when the film first released, vs. how they look like now. 

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now
Source: Rediff

Disclaimer: This article is going to make every 90s kid super emotional and nostalgic, so keep your tissues ready. Don't blame us, you have been warned.

1. Akshay Kumar: Raju Sinha

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

2. Suniel Shetty: Ghanshyam ‘Shyam’ Tripathi

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

3. Paresh Rawal: Baburao Ganpatrao Apte

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

4. Tabu: Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

5. Kulbhushan Kharbanda: Deviprasad Mukherjee

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

6. Gulshan Grover: Kabeera

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

7. Mukesh Khanna: Sub-Inspector Prakash

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

8. Dinesh Hingoo: Chaman Jhinga

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

9. Ann Alexia Anra: Rinku Mukherjee

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

10. Kashmera Shah: Kabeera's Gang Member

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

11. Govardhan Asrani: Bank Manager

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

12. Sulabha Arya: Raju’s Mother

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

13. Mushtaq Khan: Deviprasad’s House Help

Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Hera Pheri’ Looks Like Now

Which character did you love the most from this movie? Let us know in the comments.

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia