Bigg Boss has played cupid numerous times through the 13 seasons. And as we gear up for the 14th season, we look back at all the couples we saw fall in love in the Bigg Boss house.

Did they last? Are they still together? Here's everything you need to know:

1. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

These two began their love story on the sets of the hit TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. These two came on Bigg Boss 9 together and did not let the chaos ruin their relationship. They finally tied the knot in 2016.





Are they still together? Yes.

2. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

After dating for a few months, these two entered the Bigg Boss 9 house together. And through all the drama, they decided to stick together. This adorable couple got married in a private ceremony in 2018.





Are they still together? Yes.



3. Payal Rohatgi and Rahul Mahajan

These two hit it off in the Bigg Boss 2 house and were seen getting cozy on camera. However, they continued to deny their relationship once the show ended. That was until Rahul's now ex-wife, Dimpy Ganguly accused him of domestic violence. Payal then made a statement saying Rahul had physically assaulted her as well when the two of them were living together.





Are they still together? No.

4. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

This television couple had been dating for a while before they tied the knot in the Bigg Boss house, becoming the first couple to do so on national television. However, just two months after the fourth season ended, these two split.





Are they still together? No.



5. Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

During the the 9th season, these two fell madly in love and had the entire nation supporting them. And though their relationship lasted for a while outside the Bigg Boss house, they split after 10 months. Sources reported that they made the decision due to religious differences and are still good friends.





Are they still together? No.



6. Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik

These two helped a lot with the TRPs of season 4 and even did a movie, Supermodel together after leaving the Bigg Boss house. However, according to Ashmit, Veena was in love with him and he never reciprocated her feelings.





Are they still together? They never were.



7. Tanisha Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli

This relationship created quite a stir on Bigg Boss 7, especially with Armaan getting into regular fights in the house. However, soon after the show ended, these two split.





Are they still together? No.



8. Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

These two began dating in 2014 when they met inside the Bigg Boss house. They got along famously on the show and Upen proposed to Karishma on Nach Baliye. The two then went on to judge MTV’s Love School. However, the relationship didn't quite work out and the two split in 2016.





Are they still together? No.



9. Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati

Their PDA made their fellow contestants on Bigg Boss 8 extremely uncomfortable. They even shared one of Bigg Boss's most scandalous moments when Diandra took Gautam into the washroom. However, after the show ended Gautam said that he did not see Diandra that way and regretted going into the washroom with her. To which Diandra responded by calling him spineless.





Are they still together? No.



10. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Prince who has won various reality TV shows, met Yuvika on the sets of Bigg Boss 9. Their chemistry was palpable from day 1. And though after Yuvika's eviction the audience began questioning Prince's relationship with Nora Fatehi, he stood his ground. The two reconnected after Prince won the show and got married in 2018.





Are they still together? Yes.



11. Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra

This season 11 couple was caught talking about how their relationship is just for the sake of surviving competition inside the Bigg Boss house. However, they seemed to have proved the haters wrong because these two are still going strong according to their Instagram posts.





Are they still together? Yes.



12. Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota

Their alleged relationship was considered quite scandalous in the Bigg Boss 12 house. However, after her eviction, Jasleen clarified that it was merely a prank but she never got a chance to come out with the truth.





Are they still together? They never were.



13. Aryan Vaid and Anupama Chopra

This couple had all eyes on them during the first season of Bigg Boss. And though we loved watching them inside the house, their relationship did not last once the show ended.





Are they still together? No.



14. Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal

These two fell in love during Bigg Boss 5 and Akashdeep even got Pooja's name inked. However, after dating for 2 years, the two parted ways but chose to remain good friends.





Are they still together? No.



15. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were one of the most shipped couples in Bigg Boss history. The two were quite close during the show and have continued to stay together since. However, neither of them have confirmed a relationship and even completed a year of 'friendship' recently.





Are they still together? Maybe.



16. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

This Bigg Boss 13 couple fell head over heels for each other during the show. However, Himanshi was engaged to her boyfriend of 9 years at that time. But seeing their proximity on the show, they decided to call off the engagement and Himanshi and Asim began dating soon after. The two are still going strong.





Are they still together? Yes.



Which couple were you rooting for?