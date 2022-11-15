Shah Rukh Khan is known for his legendary filmography and songs. One of his most well-known movies is Om Shaanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. The movie was one of its type, from Deepika Padukone’s iconic debut, Arjun Rampal as the villain to its music and the meta Bollywood references. Deewangi Deewangi is one such renowned song from the discography, and it is not just for the music.

This video deserves all the accolades because of the sheer number of big-name celebrities that Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan managed to pull off. How many were there? 31. It’s unprecedented and irreplaceable. Each celebrity walked into the screen and did their iconic hook step with Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are all those steps:

Zayed Khan

SRK, Farah Khan, and Zayed Khan were an iconic trio at the time after delivering the hit movie, Main Hoon Na. Ram and Laxman were Farah Khan’s peak before Shaanti and Om.

Hence, for his appearance, Zayed recreated the trademark wave-behind-the-back-of-the-head move from the film, with Shah Rukh Khan.

2. Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor

Jeetendra redefined the dance and action genre in Bollywood in the 1980s. His vigorous dancing in the films won him the epithet; “Jumping Jack of Bollywood”.

The father and son duo of Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor do the steps of the legendary actor from his songs like Taki Taki and Naino Mein Sapna.

3. Priyanka Chopra

While it is rare to see Priyanka and SRK on-screen now, the pair have amazing chemistry, as seen in the Don franchise.

Seeing them in the song, recreating the hook step of Chopra’s song Right Here Right Now from Bluffmaster must have been a delight for the audiences.

4. Dharmendra

From drama to action to romance — there’s hardly any genre Dharmendra has not experimented with. He is known for his eccentric dance moves that stay fresh even after decades.

He recreated the iconic steps of Main Jat Yamla from Farishtay with Javed Sheikh and Shah Rukh Khan.

5. Urmila Matondkar

Dazzling in a green dress and recreating the most popular song of her career, Urmila Matondkar dances with Shah Rukh Khan in this song too.

She almost steals the limelight from SRK with her iconic steps of Rangeela Re from the 1995 film Rangeela.

6. Karisma Kapoor

The ‘it’ girl of the nineties, Karisma Kapoor, is not seen on the big screen as frequently as the audiences would like to see her.

Hence, her appearance in Deewangi Deewangi met with fanfare as the actor was dancing after a long time. With Shah Rukh Khan, she did the steps to What Is Mobile Number? from Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

7. Govinda

The funniest guy of the nineties, Govinda, is known for his signature dance moves. He is in a league of his own. Hence, Farah Khan did not deem it appropriate for her to choreograph him.

Govinda himself choreographed his sequence with Shah Rukh Khan, doing the steps associated with his style. His segment ends with the two doing Bade Miyaan Chhote Miyaan moves.

8. Mithun

The actor known for redefining dancing in Hindi cinema is Mithun Chakraborty. He has his signature dance moves as well, which is what he did in the sequence.

He has done similar steps in I Am A Disco Dancer. It is wholesome to see SRK hilariously struggle to catch up and even get patted on his head by the legend.

9. Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are a couple meant for the history books of Bollywood. This pairing is legendary and their chemistry cannot be replicated.

The duo recreated the playful clap-clap-nose flick move from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the dance move from Ye Ladka Hai Deewana and Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from the same movie. Even seeing them together on-screen probably did wonders.

All of this before the song blends with the tune of Daastan-E-Om Shaanti Om and Om has flashbacks of his past life.

The malicious Mukesh walks into the frame as the lights turn blue and he does his iconic cigarette flick. Long live Om Shaanti Om!