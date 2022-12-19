In association with Pernod Ricard India

We’re currently facing the worst climate crisis in the history of this planet — and it’s worsening by the day. While we all, as concerned citizens, continuously make changes in our lives to try and alleviate this crisis, we need stronger steps towards sustainability at a policy and industrial level. Pernod Ricard India’s recently held ‘zero-waste’ event to celebrate their #OneForOurPlanet initiative served to be an eye opener in this direction, and we got to attend it!

As we entered, we marvelled at the eco-friendly decor, engulfing us in a forest-like set-up. Held on the 7th of December in Mumbai, the one-of-a-kind event made sure no plastics were used at the venue. Most of the elements used were recycled. In stark contrast to the unchecked, irresponsible wastage often seen at events of this magnitude, Pernod Ricard India relayed a message, loud and clear — of reducing the carbon footprint. We saw the value of a global corporation assuming ecological responsibility, and how badly we need it right now.

Actor and climate warrior, Bhumi Pednekar extended her support to #OneForOurPlanet to further help amplify the initiative. In a video message to the audience, she expressed how Pernod Ricard India is creating a holistic impact, urging everyone to join hands to champion this cause. We were also treated with a delightful performance by Taufiq Qureshi and his crew, Mumbai Stamp. In keeping with the theme, the artists played live music with recycled cans, buckets, and drums to create the perfect symphony amalgamation of art form and green messaging.

To ensure a complete zero-waste event, there was also a proper setup for the recyclable and food waste to be segregated mindfully. Safe to say, it was indeed a green event. And if that wasn’t enough, before all of the guests left, we received a gesture of gratitude from Pernod Ricard India — a brown jute bag with a succulent, framed art created with dried flowers, and a painting. The artwork was also made with eco-friendly materials (as if there was any doubt).

However, this event is a part of a larger blueprint that Pernod Ricard India has envisioned to secure our future. The brand has committed to removing permanent mono-cartons from their packaging by June ‘23, in a phased manner.

“Even if we are successful in doing away with the permanent mono cartons, we estimate that we will prevent carbon emissions of 7,310 tonnes every year, save 2.5 lakh trees, and reduce waste-to-landfill by 18,745 tonnes. This, though a lot, is still little.” -Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India

Additionally, 100% of their packaging will be recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025.

“We are already working towards investing in technology to make sure glass bottles are reusable with the goal of using 40% recycled-glass content by 2025.”

-Gagandeep Sethi, Vice President, Manufacturing, Pernod Ricard India

Sustainability isn’t new to Pernod Ricard India. They’ve been responsible corporate citizens in India for over 25 years, by holding sustainability close to their hearts. The company’s Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the #OneForOurPlanet initiative is a step towards it.

“Unknowingly, customers often purchase their preferred brands, which do not have a mono carton. They may not be aware but by doing it, they are helping the planet.”

-Ranjeet Oak, Chief Commercial Officer, Pernod Ricard India

Pernod Ricard India will also continue to work with local communities, NGOs, industry peers, and customers to pave the way for a brighter future. With such programmes, Pernod Ricard India aims to reduce its overall carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

The campaign film for the #OneForOurPlanet initiative showcases the company’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of secondary packaging and waste generation. Check it out here.

Listening to everyone on the panel talk about the environment with such passion and enthusiasm has definitely instilled a greater sense of compassion in me and others that were present. This event, and by extension the initiative itself, is definitely an inspiration for all of us, especially other industrial corporations.

Read more about the initiative here.