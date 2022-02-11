There’s no denying that Shaktimaan was an important part of our childhood. Long before we started loving the comics and different superheroic cinematic universes, it was this desi superhero that made a home in our hearts. With a gripping storyline and fun characters, this show left us thoroughly entertained. Recently, Sony Pictures Films India announced the comeback of Shaktimaan on Twitter and we just couldn't be more excited.

It has been 25 long years since the show was first aired. To relive the journey once again, here’s how the cast looked then, vs how they look now.

Then Vs Now: Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Shaktimaan’ Looks Like Now
1. Mukesh Khanna: Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri AKA Shaktimaan 

2. Vaishnavi Macdonald: Geeta Vishwas

3. Surendra Pal: Tamraj Kilvish

4. Lalit Parimoo: Dr Jaikaal

5. Nawab Shah: Mayor JJ AKA Jai Kumar Janardhan

6. Deepshikha Nagpal: Paroma AKA Sheraali

7. Raju Shrivastav: Durandhar Singh

8. Ashwini Kalsekar: Kaali Billi

9. Urvashi Dholakia: Maansi Sharma

Who was your favourite character from Shaktimaan?