In addition to being one of the longest-running reality TV shows, MTV Roadies has also been a hit among the youth of the country. The show has introduced us to some unique contestants over the years who have left quite an impact.

So, let's check out what are our favourite Roadies contestants up to now :

1. Rannvijay Singha (Season 1)

One of the most popular contestants from Roadies. After winning the first season, he became a VJ on MTV and hosts various shows including Splitsvilla and Roadies on MTV. He has also been a part of many movies and series including London Dreams and Mismatched.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana (Season 2)

Very few people know that Khurrana rose to fame after he participated in the second season of Roadies. After which there was no looking back. He is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood.

3. Bani J (Season 4)

After being a runner up on Roadies season 4, Bani went on to become a VJ. After this, she dabbled into acting and became a part of Four More Shots Please! which recently got nominated for the Emmy Awards.

4. Prince Narula (Season X2)

After winning Roadies X2, Narula's career kicked off. He was also the winner of Bigg Boss 9 and ended up being a part of several Indian TV shows. Currently, he's a gang leader and a judge on Roadies.

5. Ashutosh Kaushik (Season 5)

He was the winner of Roadies season 5 after which he became a part of Bigg Boss 2. He was also seen in many shows including Savdhaan India and Kitchen Champion. Currently, he is a Youtuber and runs a channel under his name.

6. Vishal Karwal (Season 4)

Even though he was eliminated pretty early in the game, it was his participation in Splitsvilla post the show that caught everyone's attention. He then appeared in Bigg Boss 6 and was a part of several TV shows including like Bhagyavidhaata, Rangrasiya, Jamai Raja and Naagarjun.

7. Priyank Sharma (Season X4)

After being a part of Roadies, Priyank participated in several reality shows including Splitsvilla X and Bigg Boss 11. He has also been apart of a web series by the name of Puncch Beat that streams on ALTBalaji.

8. Pooja Bannerjee (Season 8)

After her stint in Roadies, Pooja ended up being a part of many TV serials. Some of the shows she has been a part of include Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum, Chandra Nandni, Swim Team, Chandrakanta and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

9. Varun Sood (Season X2)

Despite the fact that he didn't win the show, he became quite a favourite. After Roadies, he participated in MTV Splitsvilla, Ace Of Space. He is currently a gang leader on Roadies.

10. Shaleen Malhotra (Season 3)

After being a part of Roadies, Shaleen entered the telly world. He has been a part of TV shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Laado 2 and recently Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

11. Ayyaz Ahmed (Season 5)

After Roadies, Ayyaz too entered the Indian Television world. He starred in various shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Ayyaz played the lead in Do Dil Ek Jaan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Santoshi Maa and Agni Phera.

12. Sahil Anand (Season 4)

Sahil became a popular face after Roadies. He was a part of movies such as Student of the Year and Babloo Happy Hai. He's also acted in a whole host of ads.

They sure are doing well.