If there's one thing that our childhood would be incomplete without, it's watching Home Alone. Even today, Home Alone is still that OG series which will make us feel like kids all over again.

But just like us, a lot has changed over time including the cast of Home Alone. Here's how.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay took a break from acting in 1994 but took up multiple roles after his break. He even joined a pizza-themed comedy rock band called the Pizza Underground which spilt up later on. Now he runs a comedy website called BunnyEars and takes up roles sometimes.

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O' Hara who was seen as Kevin's mom- Kate McCallister, also played Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek. She even won two Canadian awards for her long and impressive career.

Joe Pesci

Joe played the part of Harry Lyme who was one of the burglars. He moved on to played other roles like Russell Bufalino in The Irishman for which he even received an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Daniel Stern

Daniel played the role of Marv Merchants who with Harry made the Wet Bandits in Home Alone. After that, he was also seen in Game Over, Man! and House of Lies.

John Heard

John played the role of Peter McCallister in the Home Alone series. He was later on seen in shows like Modern Family, Person Of Interest, Elementary. John passed away in 2017 due to a heart attack.

Kieran Culkin

Real-life younger brother of Macaulay Culkin, Kieran Culkin played the role of Fuller McCallister. He was also seen in Father of the Bride 1 and 2 as Matty Banks, Succession, and Fargo. Kieran was also in Father of the Bride Part 3(ish).

Gerry Bamman

After playing the role of Uncle Frank, Gerry Bamman went on to play roles in Law & Order, The Good Wife, Sex & The City.

Larry Hankin

Larry was seen in Home Alone as officer Balzak but also played iconic roles such as Mr. Heckles on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Tom Pepper on Sienfeld & Old Joe in Breaking Bad.

Devin Ratray

In the movie Home Alone, he played the character of Buzz, the elder brother of Kevin. After that, he did roles in Russian Doll, Elementary, and The Good Wife.

This truly makes us realize how far we have come.