Disclaimer: The following article contains minor spoilers from Money Heist S5, Part 1.

Part 1 of the final season of Money Heist released on Netflix today, and of course, people found time between office hours to surreptitiously catch the first episode, at least. 

*I am people. People are me.*

And looks like, desi Twitter has found a desi connection in the series - a cameo, by none other than Virat Kohli. Or at least, his lookalike. 

Yes, one of the policemen tasked with capturing Marseille (Professor's team member who drops Lisbon in the helicopter) reminded the Indian audience of cricketer Virat Kohli. 

Source: DNA

Naturally, Twitter soon jumped on the trend, with some even believing he resembled Lord Bobby: 

In case you're hoping for a closer look, here's the image of the man from the show: 

And this is Captain Kohli: 

Source: Yahoo

Hmm, maybe it's the expression that caused Twitterati to draw a resemblance! Do you see it? Let us know in the comments section below. 