Part 1 of the final season of Money Heist released on Netflix today, and of course, people found time between office hours to surreptitiously catch the first episode, at least.

Please excuse any typos we make today. We're trying to tweet while watching #MoneyHeist at work 👀 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

*I am people. People are me.*

And looks like, desi Twitter has found a desi connection in the series - a cameo, by none other than Virat Kohli. Or at least, his lookalike.

Yes, one of the policemen tasked with capturing Marseille (Professor's team member who drops Lisbon in the helicopter) reminded the Indian audience of cricketer Virat Kohli.

Naturally, Twitter soon jumped on the trend, with some even believing he resembled Lord Bobby:

In case you're hoping for a closer look, here's the image of the man from the show:

And this is Captain Kohli:

Hmm, maybe it's the expression that caused Twitterati to draw a resemblance! Do you see it? Let us know in the comments section below.