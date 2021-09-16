Satyajeet Dubey's acting in Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is quite literally the talk of the town right now. The actor has played the role of Ahaan Mirza, a young, sensitive doctor still in the learning phase of his career.

But, his performance of the character was far bigger than just these words. The actor was so convincing, that the audience couldn't help but giving him a bit of a standing ovation in their heads.

Satyajeet portrayed the confidence levels, confusion and mental pressure of an inexperienced medical professional during the terrorist attack of 26/11 with a level of expertise.

And obviously, this was a result of many years of hard work. The Mumbai Diaries 26/11 star debuted with Roshan Abbas' Always Kabhi Kabhi in 2009. And then in 2012, he went ahead and worked in Disney's Luck Luck Ki Baat.

Then in 2015, he appeared in the comedy film Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat, in Kerry on Kutton (2016), the short film Love Bites in 2018, and Prassthanam in 2019.

But in between and before these projects, he's appeared in advertisements for Pizza Hut, Limca, Reliance Big-TV and HDFC Bank. In some of them, you can see he's quite young too, which just goes to show how many years of work the actor has put in. I mean, with each of his films, you can see the growth in his acting skills.

We can't wait to see more of him!