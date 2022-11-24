Let’s be honest talk shows are our guilty pleasure. We love getting to know what’s happening in Bollywood celeb’s lives or who they are dating. Our curious souls always want to know more, and Rendezvous with Simi Garewal was a perfect show that spoke beyond sensationalism. It subtly gave us all details about Bollywood celebs, and it was a delight to watch it. An old conversation between Simi and Kareena Kapoor has caught everyone’s attention on the internet.

Women back then were wooed by Rahul Gandhi, and when Simi asked Kareena who would she go on a date with? Here’s what happened:

Bebo further elaborated on how the date would be and said:

Netizens have a lot of opinions about this and here’s what they have said:

You can watch the full video here:

Know more: This Viral Video Of Farhan Akhtar & Abhishek Bachchan Joking About Star Kid’s Struggles Is So Apt.