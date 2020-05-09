Most of us are going back to watch our favourite shows in quarantine. And one of them is obviously the classic, FRIENDS.

Some of the most loved characters from the show are the parents who played a huge role. So we got to wondering what they look like now!

1. Frank Buffay Sr. (Bob Balaban)

He will next be seen in the Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch.

2. Charles Bing/Helen Handbasket (Kathleen Turner)

With an active career, the actor was last seen in the 2018 comedy Another Kind of Wedding.

3. Nora Tyler Bing (Morgan Fairchild)

Last seen in the movie A Date Before Christmas Eve, the actor spends most of her time advocating for environmentalism.

4. Joseph Tribbiani Sr. (Robert Costanzo)

The actor has appeared in many TV shows over the years, including Will & Grace and Hannah Montana.

5. Gloria Tribbiani (Brenda Vaccaro)

Last seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this 80-year-old actor is still one of the best out there.

6. Phoebe Abbot (Teri Garr)

With a career that spans over four decades, Teri finally retired from showbizz in 2011 due to health issues.

7. Judy Geller (Christina Pickles)

One of the most loved moms on the show, Christina made her last appearance on-screen in 2014.

8. Sandra Green (Marlo Thomas)

Her outstanding work as an actress, producer, author and activist lead her to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.

9. Jack Geller (Elliot Gould)

The actor has spent over 40 years in the industry and was last seen in the 2020 Netflix film, Dangerous Lies.

These hilarious parents managed to make our favourite show better. Sadly, Ron Leibman, the actor who played the role of Dr. Leonard Green, Rachel's father in the show passed away in 2019.