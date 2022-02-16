The trailer of the much-awaited Tamil-language romantic-comedy film Hey Sinamika is finally out. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, the film promises a modern love story with complicated relationships.

The story revolves around a weather scientist named Mouna, played by Aditi, who falls in love with Dulquer as Yaazhan, an easygoing guy. The couple get married and life was perfect until Malarvizhi (Kajal) steps in.

What follows is a rollercoaster of emotions as the love triangle takes the three through trials and tribulations.

The film with its beautiful cinematography, promising cast and an intriguing love story is an interesting take on the marriages and relations in the modern world.

You can watch the trailer here:

Hey Sinamika is scheduled to be released on 3rd March 2022.

All images are taken from YouTube.