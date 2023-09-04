As we all know Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan is all set to hit the theatres this week. And the movie’s trailer had pretty much taken the Indian audience by storm when it came out. Of course there’s good reason behind it, the cast is stellar, and from what we can make of the performances from the trailer, the film seems like it’s going to be a banger. Which is why when Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima posted an image of SRK from Jawan, desis simply couldn’t hold back not their excitement.

Credit: NME

Kojima has designed popular games Metal Gear, Death Stranding and Snatcher. He is considered and seen as a pioneer in the field of stealth and action genres of video games.

And this is not the first time he has praised an SRK film, just FYI. The video game designer has also previously tweeted about Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both too good. They're so cool. But still, King. Sometimes he looks like Okada-kun. https://t.co/US95DyNFRM pic.twitter.com/DDeQx8VcqN — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 3, 2023

And now he has tweeted about Jawan. In this tweet he’s written “King was born in 1965!!”

And here’s how desis have responded to this tweet by Kojima:

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 – THE GLOBAL PHENOMENON 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



LIVING LEGEND @Kojima_Hideo IS AN SRKIAN MAN…🥵🥵🥵



THANK YOU SIR MAKE SURE TO WATCH IT ON IMAX ON 7TH SEPTEMBER 2023..YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE IT..



WAITING FOR YOUR NEXT MASTERPIECE #DeathStranding2 🙏 https://t.co/8PuLgaPef6 — SRKsKratos 🪓 (@SRKsKratos) September 3, 2023

can't wait for him to meet SRK and next minute you know. he'll be scanned to be in a game…



like imagine SRK cameo in the new Death Stranding sequel or something 😭😭😭 https://t.co/SbTdHKuFdO — 𝙎.𝙆 (@shak3342) September 3, 2023

👀 kojima game ft. Srk when 👀 https://t.co/c22l5uvio9 — Eshan (@par_eshan) September 3, 2023

Senpai Kojima has confirmed who is king.

Debate over. https://t.co/RKD07qBK3w — Murtaza | مرتضٰی (@101Murtaza) September 3, 2023

Oh wow!!! Huge https://t.co/je6H6ZBvnz — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) September 3, 2023

Welcome to SRK fandom ❤️😂 https://t.co/BPCbNvYBDh — H ❤️‍🔥 (@i_harinii) September 3, 2023

ok i'm officially ded. RIP me https://t.co/PYrxdvCqvC — bru (@BruJacck) September 3, 2023

Kojima on the SRK train after watching exactly one (1) of his movies. So true king https://t.co/oM29Eq6dCG — Aneela✨🇵🇸 (@anee1a) September 3, 2023

Anna and I are excited for the same movie 😭🌻 https://t.co/70Kax60bwE — Sujith || GameDev 🦊 (@grenadedropper) September 3, 2023

SRK gonna be a playable character in a future game, I just know it https://t.co/MBvDCfTi9P — holyforkingshirtballs🏳️‍🌈 (@forkingheck1) September 3, 2023

Kojima gassing up Jawan, now y’all HAVE to watch this. https://t.co/tMyfjyau3o — DLS1 (@AnishDLS1) September 3, 2023

what a cool totally surprising cross over https://t.co/AYo0yoNNuK — simcity (@kiiaurx) September 4, 2023

#SharukhKhan getting respect from #Kojima makes me feel proud as an Asian, from multiple angles. https://t.co/HDDaZyXrvI — 🤘🏾🏳️‍🌈 Bapman 🌏🖖🏾🇧🇩🤟🏾 (@THE_Bapman) September 3, 2023

King Khan is global, folks.