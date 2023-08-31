Trust an actor like SRK to drop his film’s trailer less than a week before its release and still manage to dominate the box office rankings. After much anticipation, the trailer for Jawan is finally out now, and we can already sense a blockbuster incoming.

Red Chillies Entertainment YouTube | Jawan Prevue

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is an upcoming action thriller by Red Chillies Entertainment starring SRK in a dual role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, among others. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

To fulfil a promise made years before, a man is driven by the need to stand up for his society. Like the Jawan prevue, the film’s trailer showcases SRK in a string of avatars. On one end, he is seen as a sinister anti-hero, and on the other hand, a revered hero.

After a chain of events, SRK proclaims, ‘jab main villain banta hun na…‘ when Vijay Sethupathi, playing the central antagonist named Kali, the fourth largest weapon dealer in the world, appears on the screen. The evil Kali is keen on striking a deal, which SRK’s character, in his soldier avatar, firmly declines.

From the looks of it, the rivalry with Kali spans decades.

Towards the end of the trailer, SRK makes a heroic entry threatening, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat karr!“

According to the reports, SRK will be playing the father and the son in Jawan.

As part of the film promotions, SRK, along with his co-stars, visited Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai yesterday, where he thanked his entire team for their invaluable support in the making of Jawan while dancing and celebrating the upcoming release.

Pre-release event for ‘Jawan’ in Chennai

All the screenshots have been taken from the Jawan trailer unless mentioned otherwise. You can watch it here:

We’re counting days until SRK dominates the big-screens again. Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 7 September 2023.

