For the uninitiated, anime might sound like just another basic cartoon series with slapstick humour and over-the-top animation. However, anime has always had its loyal fans, who are well aware of the range and quality of stories that anime has to offer.

There are so many new anime series coming out, that it often becomes impossible to pick the right ones to binge-watch. And, we are here to solve your misery.

If you already like the genre or are thinking of hopping on to the anime bandwagon and love high-school romance, then we have prepared a list of the best shows for you to binge on Netflix. Are you ready? So, turn off the lights and grab that bucket of popcorn because this is going to be a fun ride!

1. Toradora!

Inspired by Yuyuko Takemiya's novel of the same title, this heartfelt romantic comedy series revolves around two high school teens, who are poles apart. You can watch this series here

2. Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

This rom-com anime focuses on the two heads of a school's student council, who like each other but won't admit their feelings. With the right amount of humour and romance, this is a perfect pick for binge-watching. You can watch this series here

3. Komi Can’t Communicate

With a gripping storyline and interesting characters, this coming-of-age series centres on a beautiful and introverted high school girl who meets a boy and her life changes forever. You can watch this series here

4. Monthly Girls' Nozaki-Kun

This rom-com follows two high-school students who start their journey with a misunderstanding but develop a great bond later. This series will keep you sitting at the edge of your seat. You can watch this series here

5. A Silent Voice

From a heartfelt storyline to soul-soothing soundtracks, this teen romance anime is a must-watch. The plot of the movie revolves around a high-school student with impaired hearing who transfers to another school after she is bullied mercilessly. After several years, one of her ex-bully meets her to make amends. You can watch this movie here

6. From Up On Poppy Hill

Set in 1963, this romantic anime movie focuses on a high school girl who meets a member of the school's newspaper club and the two fall in love instantly. You can watch this movie here

7. My Little Monster

With the perfect concoction of romance and comedy, we highly recommend watching this anime series. The plotline follows the beautiful relationship between a cheerful boy and a socially awkward girl. You can watch this series here

8. Ocean Waves

This romantic drama revolves around a man, who recollects his past memories of his school days. This coming‑of‑age story focuses on a love triangle that develops between three good friends. You can watch this movie here

9. Teasing Master Takagi-San

With an interesting storyline, this romantic comedy centres on two school students who keep pulling pranks and revenge pranks on each other, ultimately falling in love. You can watch this series here

10. Citrus

This romantic series, which has a progressive plotline, revolves around the relationship between the two high school girls. You can watch this series here

Well, it looks like your binge-watch list is ready. Which anime from the lot are you watching today?