Over the years, many have coveted these spots and fallen through. From Avengers to Frozen and Harry Potter, here are the highest-grossing movies of all time. 

Avengers: Endgame

This superhero film tops this list with over $2.798 billion in the bank less than a year after its release. 

Avatar

Missing the first stop by a small margin, Avatar ranks second on the list after having made $2.79 billion at the box office. 

avatar highest grossing films
Titanic

This 1997 film holds a stellar record with $2.187 billion in earnings, earning third place on this list. 

titanic highest grossing films
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

This first instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy released in 2015 made $2.068 billion in total and ranks at number 4 on this list. 

Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Avengers: Infinity War

This 2018 Avengers film stands tall right in the centre of this list with $2.048 billion in earnings from the box office across the world. 

Avengers: Infinity War highest grossing films
Jurassic World

Chris Pratt rules this list with his third entry, Jurassic World that made $1.672 billion since its release in 2015. 

Jurassic World highest grossing films
The Lion King

The Lion King beat Frozen to become the highest-grossing animated film and is also the second highest-grossing film of 2019 after grossing $1.6 billion worldwide. 

The Lion King
The Avengers

This 2012 film which was the first installment of the Marvel Avengers series made $1.519 billion in total worldwide. 

The Avengers highest grossing film
Furious 7

A part of the Fast And The Furious franchise, this film made $1.516 billion at the box office and was the last one that actor Paul Walker was a part of. 

Furious 7 highest grossing films
Avengers: Age of Ultron

The second film in the Avengers installments, this movie made $1.403 billion after its release in 2015. 

Avengers: Age of Ultron
Black Panther

This 2018 MCU film starring Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther made $1.347 billion since its release. 

black panther highest grossing films
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 

The last movie in the Harry Potter series, this film released in 2011 and still holds a spot after earning $1.342 billion at the box office. 

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 highest grossing films
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

This 2017 film is the second installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and has made $1.333 billion till date. 

Star Wars: The Last Jedi highest grossing films
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

This sequel to Jurassic World released in 2015 and has made $1.309 billion worldwide. 

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom highest grossing films
Frozen

This Disney film was the highest-grossing film of 2013 and now stands at number 15 of the highest-grossing films of all time after earning $1.276 billion

frozen highest grossing films
