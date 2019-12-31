From some of the best movies to some of the worst, here is a list of the top 15 highest-grossing Hindi films that broke records.

1. Dangal

This 2016 Aamir Khan sports film based on the Phogat sisters made a whopping Rs 2000 Crore worldwide and tops the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of all time.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Released in three languages, this Prabhas and Anushka Shetty film made Rs 1,810 Crore in total worldwide, ranking second on this list.

3. Secret Superstar

Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and starring Zaira Wasim, this adorable family drama made Rs 977 Crore.



4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan from 2015 made Rs 922 Crore worldwide.



5. PK

Aamir Khan seems to be ruling this list with yet another on number 5. PK, which also starred Anushka Sharma made Rs 854 Crore worldwide.



6. 2.0

Rajinikanth's superhit from 2018 which had Akshay Kumar play the villain made Rs 821 Crore worldwide in three languages.



7. Sultan

This love story of two wrestlers played by Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won hearts and made Rs 623 Crore worldwide.



8. Baahubali: The Beginning

After releasing in three languages in 2015, this historical fantasy drama made Rs 650 Crore through the years.



9. Sanju

Based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, played by Ranbir Kapoor in the movie, this film made Rs 587 Crore.



10. Tiger Zinda Hai

Though the second part of the Tiger series, this movie starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif released in 2017 and made Rs 565 Crore.



11. Padmaavat

This multi-starer with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles made Rs 585 Crore worldwide.



12. Dhoom 3

This 2013 movie with Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles broke several records at its time by earning Rs 556 Crore.



13. War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 2019 movie War is still making money but has collected Rs 500 Crore so far.



14. Saaho

The third Prabhas starer on the list, this movie wasn't met well by critics but made Rs 433 Crore regardless.



15. Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte came together to create this brilliant film that earned Rs 456 Crore, putting it on the 15th spot in this list.



Which one's your favourite?