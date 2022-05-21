One of the most prominent aspects of reality TV shows is the panel of judges that we see onboard for the series. So it does make us a little curious of how much the judges are earning with these projects of theirs!

Hence, we've gone ahead and compiled a list of the highest paid reality TV judges for you to scroll through. Curious? Read on to know more.

1. Remo D'souza

Reportedly, celeb choreographer Remo D'souza charged ₹2.5 lakhs while judging Dance India Dance.

2. Ranvijay Singha

As we all know Ranvijay Singha was one of the most loved aspects of Roadies Revolution - the two are almost synonymous! The VJ and actor charged a whopping ₹12 lakhs per episode.

3. Neha Kakkar

Apparently, while judging the 12th season of Indian Idol, singer Neha Kakkar charged ₹5 lakhs per episode.

4. Himesh Reshammiya

Last year, Himesh Reshammiya was judging Indian Idol, and according to reports, the singer was charging ₹4 lakh for each episode.

5. Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty has been judging Fear Factor India for 5 years, and he is said to have charged ₹9 lakhs per episode for the show.

6. Nikhil Chinapa

DJ Nikhil Chinapa, as we all know, was one of the judges on Roadies Revolution. He charged ₹9 lakhs for each episode for the show.

7. Neha Dhupia

Similar to her colleagues, Dhupia reportedly charged ₹8 lakhs per each episode of Roadies Revolution.

8. Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan has had multiple TV projects under her belt, and she's appeared as a judge on most of them. Apparently, the celeb charged ₹1 crore per season for India's Got Talent!

9. Shilpa Shetty

Similarly, Shilpa Shetty has also judged multiple reality TV shows. But according to the reports, the celeb charged ₹14 crores for each season of Super Dancer.

10. Vishal Dadlani

For Indian Idol 12, Vishal Dadlani charged ₹4.5 lakhs per episode of the show.

Hope you enjoyed all that tea!