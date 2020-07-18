As Netflix recently dropped its reality-cum-docu-series, Indian Matchmaking , it has become one of the most trending topics across the globe.

People are finally getting an insight into India's obsession with arranged marriages and the whole process, through a Mumbai based matchmaker Sima Taparia who guides her clients in the U.S as well as India.

Wondering if this reality-drama should be on your weekend watchlist? Here is Twitter's review to help you decide:

Watching #IndianMatchmaking and thinking about how many Sima aunties I know in my life. Most of them aren't named sima....and are not aunties 🙂 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 18, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking it’s all fun and games till your mom starts watching the show and goes looking for a seema aunty to match you with someone HELP — an atheist named pooja (@theblahcksheep) July 17, 2020

my conclusion is that people only get married because other people get married pic.twitter.com/0pYcMK0JCH — rega (@RegaJha) July 18, 2020

Akshay when Sima Auntie asked what he wants in a wife.#indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/PQroPhjqb8 — Ashani (@loveashani) July 17, 2020

How to be a match maker rule #1

Amirite? #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/SPLFSOdtYz — f a i t h | Living in Colour™ (@faithxo) July 17, 2020

I might hate Aparna on #IndianMatchmaking MORE than Jessica from #LoveIsBlind. pic.twitter.com/XEJBGLXsvT — Somm Bitch (@somm_bitch) July 16, 2020

My new response when someone gives me negative vibes from now on #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/XTeE4PrHuG — Bee 🐝 (@thesofapotato) July 17, 2020

“When I think about aparna...I get tired” me too aunty #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/gWiMxhWxDp — mika (@mikatries) July 18, 2020

I am so fucking confused why the girl needs to be accommodating?? Hello I did not get an education and build a career so I can accommodate YOUR son #IndianMatchmaking — p (@apalakalypse) July 16, 2020

How friggin cute are Nadia and Shekar?!!! #IndianMatchmaking Vinay who?! — Amaya Bella (@bohluklyn) July 16, 2020

If Nadia on #IndianMatchmaking is an 11/10 and getting ghosted then there is no hope for the rest of us 😭 — jigglypuff’s inner demon (@ItsEliTime) July 17, 2020

Brown people social distance from their loved ones with or without COVID. Just to be safe. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/TruUxeUVKY — Jatin Chhugani (@ChhuganiJatin) July 18, 2020

Me watching this show calling out all the red flags vs Me in my own relationships #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/7xEl9VIxMH — Marif (@Marif646) July 17, 2020

Aparna: Is rude, hardly let's her dates speak, loves traveling but hates where her dates have traveled or have enjoyed traveling, says she doesn't have to grow as a person.



Also Aparna: I'm pretty sure I'm single because I'm busy.#indianmatchmaking #Netflix — Ashani (@loveashani) July 16, 2020

So we not gonna address the constant and blatant colourism in #IndianMatchmaking? Okay, cool. Carry on. — Bianca Sidhu (@bsidhu) July 16, 2020

Has anyone checked on Aparna lately? Wonder how she’s surviving this pandemic. #Netflix #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/YNyh7ZqMNe — enthu cutlet (@flyinglota) July 17, 2020

Akshay wants to marry a CA so that he can debit her happiness and credit maid services for free. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/iIzUzIDLtL — Unnaughti (@unnaughti) July 18, 2020

Watched #IndianMatchmaking to confirm what I thought I knew about sexism, casteism, and classism in Indian/Indian American marriage markets. Sadly, confirmations confirmed. Go on now, tell me about how you want someone not too dark. Caste doesn't matter but must fit our culture. — Bhumi (@bhumipurohit) July 17, 2020

Yes, I’m going to watch every episode of this show. I already have too much to say about this. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/gmHAnmUtBc — Serena Vora Chandra (@serenavora) July 16, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking



The show villain The actual villain pic.twitter.com/lsQ2zfBdMn — sharkira sharkira (@Shnuks213) July 18, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking on Netflix is keeping my face like this the whole time pic.twitter.com/eLxvRH2G3R — thetruth 🇧🇮 (@mariiie_noelle) July 17, 2020

Aparna out there throwing shade at Indian startups. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/WfB56n9awq — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) July 18, 2020

When u smoke weed for the first time 🤣🤣 #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/5wjwgHlZN5 — Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) July 18, 2020

The only time Sima aunty made sense #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/5tZaslhKuS — Rutuja (@rutujax) July 18, 2020

Dark skinned Indian women need not apply. Every Auntie want a light skin Bollywood type for their semi attractive son. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/8pbUShRTLM — LSam (@lisasam95765680) July 17, 2020

So, Sima Taparia aunty gets to travel and judge people if they get picky for marriage.

Meanwhile every other aunty:#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CRdsAOOVRJ — Shivangi Gupta (@shivangiguptaa) July 17, 2020

That's all folks! BRB, adding this to my watch-list right away.