As Netflix recently dropped its reality-cum-docu-series, Indian Matchmaking , it has become one of the most trending topics across the globe. 

People are finally getting an insight into India's obsession with arranged marriages and the whole process, through a Mumbai based matchmaker Sima Taparia who guides her clients in the U.S as well as India.   

Source: Bustle

Wondering if this reality-drama should be on your weekend watchlist? Here is Twitter's review to help you decide: 

That's all folks! BRB, adding this to my watch-list right away.