People are finally getting an insight into India's obsession with arranged marriages and the whole process, through a Mumbai based matchmaker Sima Taparia who guides her clients in the U.S as well as India.
Wondering if this reality-drama should be on your weekend watchlist? Here is Twitter's review to help you decide:
Watching #IndianMatchmaking and thinking about how many Sima aunties I know in my life. Most of them aren't named sima....and are not aunties 🙂— Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 18, 2020
#IndianMatchmaking it’s all fun and games till your mom starts watching the show and goes looking for a seema aunty to match you with someone HELP— an atheist named pooja (@theblahcksheep) July 17, 2020
my conclusion is that people only get married because other people get married pic.twitter.com/0pYcMK0JCH— rega (@RegaJha) July 18, 2020
Akshay when Sima Auntie asked what he wants in a wife.#indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/PQroPhjqb8— Ashani (@loveashani) July 17, 2020
Sima aunty starter pack. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/B4aZvlX58p— Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) July 18, 2020
How to be a match maker rule #1— f a i t h | Living in Colour™ (@faithxo) July 17, 2020
Amirite? #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/SPLFSOdtYz
I might hate Aparna on #IndianMatchmaking MORE than Jessica from #LoveIsBlind. pic.twitter.com/XEJBGLXsvT— Somm Bitch (@somm_bitch) July 16, 2020
My new response when someone gives me negative vibes from now on #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/XTeE4PrHuG— Bee 🐝 (@thesofapotato) July 17, 2020
After watching 2 episodes of #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/PV4t0lzhIa— . (@bmaktwts) July 18, 2020
Every desi mom ever! #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/u9FAfSRNZt— Vedant (@vedant_6) July 18, 2020
“When I think about aparna...I get tired” me too aunty #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/gWiMxhWxDp— mika (@mikatries) July 18, 2020
How every pour should look. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/sHDXCVDnKo— Brittany Willison (@britwillison) July 17, 2020
The only true words spoken on #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/ypSJGfJ8UZ— caffeinetoyourdecaf (@caffeine2urDcaf) July 16, 2020
I am so fucking confused why the girl needs to be accommodating?? Hello I did not get an education and build a career so I can accommodate YOUR son #IndianMatchmaking— p (@apalakalypse) July 16, 2020
Even these three would find #IndianMatchmaking cringey. pic.twitter.com/kSXf2CE0mB— Anisha Anand (@monkeyexodus) July 17, 2020
How friggin cute are Nadia and Shekar?!!! #IndianMatchmaking Vinay who?!— Amaya Bella (@bohluklyn) July 16, 2020
If Nadia on #IndianMatchmaking is an 11/10 and getting ghosted then there is no hope for the rest of us 😭— jigglypuff’s inner demon (@ItsEliTime) July 17, 2020
Brown people social distance from their loved ones with or without COVID. Just to be safe. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/TruUxeUVKY— Jatin Chhugani (@ChhuganiJatin) July 18, 2020
Me watching this show calling out all the red flags vs Me in my own relationships #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/7xEl9VIxMH— Marif (@Marif646) July 17, 2020
Aparna: Is rude, hardly let's her dates speak, loves traveling but hates where her dates have traveled or have enjoyed traveling, says she doesn't have to grow as a person.— Ashani (@loveashani) July 16, 2020
Also Aparna: I'm pretty sure I'm single because I'm busy.#indianmatchmaking #Netflix
So we not gonna address the constant and blatant colourism in #IndianMatchmaking? Okay, cool. Carry on.— Bianca Sidhu (@bsidhu) July 16, 2020
Has anyone checked on Aparna lately? Wonder how she’s surviving this pandemic. #Netflix #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/YNyh7ZqMNe— enthu cutlet (@flyinglota) July 17, 2020
Akshay wants to marry a CA so that he can debit her happiness and credit maid services for free. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/iIzUzIDLtL— Unnaughti (@unnaughti) July 18, 2020
Watched #IndianMatchmaking to confirm what I thought I knew about sexism, casteism, and classism in Indian/Indian American marriage markets. Sadly, confirmations confirmed. Go on now, tell me about how you want someone not too dark. Caste doesn't matter but must fit our culture.— Bhumi (@bhumipurohit) July 17, 2020
Yes, I’m going to watch every episode of this show. I already have too much to say about this. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/gmHAnmUtBc— Serena Vora Chandra (@serenavora) July 16, 2020
#IndianMatchmaking— sharkira sharkira (@Shnuks213) July 18, 2020
The show villain The actual villain pic.twitter.com/lsQ2zfBdMn
Boys on dating apps tryna do small talk be like.... #indianmatchmaking @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/w42xecyD9v— ZahaByeYa (@ZahabiyaK) July 17, 2020
Sima Taparia, every time she talks about Aparna-#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/yT7sGfXiNY— Mudra (@mudramehta) July 18, 2020
#IndianMatchmaking on Netflix is keeping my face like this the whole time pic.twitter.com/eLxvRH2G3R— thetruth 🇧🇮 (@mariiie_noelle) July 17, 2020
Where is the lie? #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/wUnsGJHs2y— untitled goose name (@notallbhas) July 18, 2020
Aparna out there throwing shade at Indian startups. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/WfB56n9awq— That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) July 18, 2020
2020’s newest villain #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/MB4sdcmWwV— Sal (@_Bethesdad) July 18, 2020
Shekar leaving the date with Aparna #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/qpa8PKZBam— Sal (@_Bethesdad) July 18, 2020
When u smoke weed for the first time 🤣🤣 #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/5wjwgHlZN5— Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) July 18, 2020
The only time Sima aunty made sense #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/5tZaslhKuS— Rutuja (@rutujax) July 18, 2020
Dark skinned Indian women need not apply. Every Auntie want a light skin Bollywood type for their semi attractive son. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/8pbUShRTLM— LSam (@lisasam95765680) July 17, 2020
Presenting tools of Seema Aunty.#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/EjgYGkL2OU— Shauryayawhatever (@Shauryayawhate1) July 17, 2020
So, Sima Taparia aunty gets to travel and judge people if they get picky for marriage.— Shivangi Gupta (@shivangiguptaa) July 17, 2020
Meanwhile every other aunty:#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CRdsAOOVRJ
That's all folks! BRB, adding this to my watch-list right away.