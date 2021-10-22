Actor Hina Khan recently shared an important message on her Instagram stories, regarding mental wellbeing and body weight.

She put up a picture of herself and wrote:

I had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on... My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy.

She also added:

Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking... After all one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life... And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance... Now here I am, back in action.

It is to be noted that Hina lost her father recently, and has been understandably not in the best emotional state since then.

By putting her mental health first, she is not just doing good for her own mind and body, but also paving a path for millions of people who look up to her.