With monsoon reigning over us, we want to stay indoors snuggled in a blanket with a cup of chai and a plate of pakodas and watch our favourite movies over and over again. We found a Reddit thread where Redditors shared a list of those Indian movies that they can watch hundreds of times and not get bored. And honestly, these movies make a great watch list. Read on to find out more.

1. "Sivaji: The Boss (it's hindi dub is way too iconic)." - ThomasJefferson65

Rajinikanth in Sivaji
Source: YouTube

2. "Andaz Apna Apna." - joybow420

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan
Source: Koimoi

3. "Welcome." - uffmeriadda

Nana Patekar in Welcome
Source: YouTube

4. "Chachi 420." - Specialist-Ad1055

Kamal Haasan
Source: India.com

5. "Gangs of Wasseypur (both parts)." - sanujit

Manoj Bajpayee in Gangs of Wasseypur
Source: IMDb

6. "Garam Masala." - MeEntertain

John Abraham in Garam Masala
Source: Filmfare

7. "I don't know why but I can watch Kal Ho Naa Ho whenever and wherever and never get bored. And I am a 28-year-old guy." - Ok_Ad9174

Kal Ho Naa Ho
Source: Google Play

8. "Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na." - Few_Fudge_135

Genelia D Souza and Imran Khan
Source: Film Companion

9. "Hulchul." - Bodhilll

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Twitter

10. "Baadshah - can't get enough of SRK mannerisms LOL." - LovesDosa

Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah
Source: Pinterest

11. "Any Akshay Kumar movie from 2007. Welcome, Singh is Kinng, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, etc." - Underdogg29

Singh Is Kinng
Source: IMDb

12. "Partner. I know it's sexist, stupid, etc. But when my father was posted in Ladakh and Guhawati, we didn't have much of cable TV. Ek ye hi movie thi, that I would watch on repeat." - henlowhatishappening

Salman Khan and Govinda
Source: Deccan Chronicle

13. "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." - Few-Scholar-5293

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ
Source: Bollywood Hungama

14. "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro." - hiyer1983

Naseeruddin Shah
Source: Mubi

15. "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar." - ahaanpandit

Aamir Khan
Source: Rediff

16. "Dil Dhadakne Do." - kaykhattar

Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do
Source: GQ India

17. "Because you said Indian movie, I am going to go with the most famous Telugu movie on television which is an impossible combination of family drama and a suspense thriller - Athadu (2005). It is a family drama with comedy and also a suspense thriller with a detective chasing a most wanted criminal. It sounds ridiculous but the director pulled it off with perfection." - Gold_comment

Mahesh Babu in Athadu
Source: The Hans India

18. "Rang De Basanti." - birla_himanshu

Rang De Basanti
Source: IMDb

19. "Govinda classics. Like Coolie No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, etc." - SherKhanMD

Haseena Maan Jaayegi
Source: Bollywood Direct

20. "Hungama, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke - basically all the good Priyadarshan movies." - HumbleSmark

Chup Chup Ke
Source: BollywoodMDB

21. "Good comedy movies like Hera Pheri or Andaz Apna Apna. You can always enjoy them." - shhnpn

Hera Pheri- a cult classic
Source: Indian Express

22. "Dhamaal." - JayPtl

Vijay Raaz in Dhamaal
Source: IMDb

23. "Piku." - Sophisticated-Mess

Deepika Padukone in Piku
Source: The Guardian

24. "Dil Chahta Hai." - UsedAbbreviations46

Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai
Source: IMDb

25. "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." - shaktimanlover

Sanjay Dutt
Source: Masala

26. "I forced my American boyfriend to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with me and then he had to comfort me while I cried for the 9,00th time. - toyheartattack

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Source: Hindustan Times

27. "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." - Effective_Ad2499

Hrithik Roshan in ZNMD
Source: India Today

Tell us about your comfort movies.