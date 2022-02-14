If you watch a romantic Bollywood movie, there are only two things that can happen. Either you swoon and remain in the aura of love for the next two weeks, or you spiral down the path of desperation, thinking how single you are. I am generally the latter one.

Now, if you go on reading this article, you have a 50% chance of either of experiencing either of the two situations desribed above. So read at your own risk.

Here are 18 photos from movies that spell love, and pure love.

1. Jodhaa Akbar: The slow, burning love we see in Akbar's eyes for Jodhaa is enough for us to swoon and wish someone looks at us that way. This is the OG "I burn for you" long before Bridgerton came.

2. Rang De Basanti: This has to be the sweetest proposal ever. So raw, so real, so perfect. And then the way Sonia looks at Ajay melts your heart and you feel I WANT IT.

3. Barfi: A moment that can break your heart, and yet say "If love had a face". Jhilmil and Barfi's love reaches a climax and we couldn't be happier and satisfied.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Another intense-deep-in-the-eye-look, Laila and Arjun's confession is what we all yearned for throughout. BRB, fluttering butterflies in my tummy.

5. Wake Up Sid: Simple, sweet and just cute- Sid making a bread-jam cake for Aisha is peak subtle romance and we want it in our life.

6. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Neither can Bollywood get enough of trains, nor can we. The romance that can spark between a couple during that DDLJ moment can't happen anywhere else.

7. Jab We Met: The ultimate Bollywood scene that spells romance, we all need our crush to realize their love and run towards us to confess it. #manifesting.

8. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: If I don't get my The One to run after me past the airport security, I am refusing anyhow.

9. The Namesake: No love is as pure as this love. I want this. And that's how we plan our (love) life.

10. Veer Zaara: Love is eternal, and this photo proves it. While Tere Liye plays in my mind, I totally would start wearing payal if someone offers to do this.

11. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: What else do we live for, if not sweet, cute romantic moments like this? Just a moment that has solace, comfort and that special someone who can make your whole day.

12. Dil Bechara: No, any moment spent under Eiffel Tower can't not be romantic.

13. Masaan: Who'd have thought "ghar mein sabse chhoti" can be a flirt line. Then again, who could have thought this scene will continue to give us all the feels for years to come. This screams adorbs.

Let's make our Valentine's Day more single by staring at these photos, yay!