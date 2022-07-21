RRR  by S Rajamouli left no stone unturned to impress the Indian audience. The plot revolves around the 1920s when the British ruled India and covers the horrors inflicted on Indians. Well, not just desis- it has created quite a stir globally too. The incredible box office collection proves how the movie is etched in our hearts. 

That said, how could anyone think otherwise? But Robert Tombs, a professor of French history at the University of Cambridge, thinks the portrayal of the Britishers in the movie was silly. 

According to an article he wrote for The Spectator, Robert said: 

To portray British officials and soldiers roaming the country casually committing crimes is a sign of absolute ignorance or of deliberate dishonesty… So films like RRR do not reveal some hidden truth about the past, nor do they express genuine popular feelings. They try to stir up synthetic emotions…Netflix should be ashamed for promoting it."

The article was shared by a page called Spec Coffee House on Twitter and has gone viral. Have a look:

Guess what? Not just Indians, but people all over the world are schooling the professor with some facts. People think the movie painted the reality of Britishers, while others said it has been easy on them.

Nonetheless, RRR is a block master creating waves all over the world. Kudos to that! 

