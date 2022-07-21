RRR by S Rajamouli left no stone unturned to impress the Indian audience. The plot revolves around the 1920s when the British ruled India and covers the horrors inflicted on Indians. Well, not just desis- it has created quite a stir globally too. The incredible box office collection proves how the movie is etched in our hearts.

That said, how could anyone think otherwise? But Robert Tombs, a professor of French history at the University of Cambridge, thinks the portrayal of the Britishers in the movie was silly.

According to an article he wrote for The Spectator, Robert said:

To portray British officials and soldiers roaming the country casually committing crimes is a sign of absolute ignorance or of deliberate dishonesty… So films like RRR do not reveal some hidden truth about the past, nor do they express genuine popular feelings. They try to stir up synthetic emotions…Netflix should be ashamed for promoting it."

The article was shared by a page called Spec Coffee House on Twitter and has gone viral. Have a look:

✍️ Robert Tombshttps://t.co/xBCGlAYlKi — Coffee House (@SpecCoffeeHouse) July 19, 2022

Guess what? Not just Indians, but people all over the world are schooling the professor with some facts. People think the movie painted the reality of Britishers, while others said it has been easy on them.



RRR actually wasn't anti-british enough, it revised an anticolonial figure into a cop collaborationist and draws upon a rightist notion of indian ID invented by the compact between the UC bourgeoisie and the british bureaucracy. you haven't seen anything yet Mr. Rob Tombs https://t.co/xoNpOPQU44 — 🪸🍄👁 (@bloomfilters) July 20, 2022

White massa angry that gungadin refuses to be gungadin anymore!!



You created artificial famines. Committed crimes against humanity.



Now, you act all surprised and hurt! https://t.co/AiMIY4e0xu — Boomer Jambavan (@SirJambavan) July 20, 2022

Masterda Surya Sen was tortured in worst possible manner .His teeth were uprooted. His limbs were broken . His unconscious boby was hanged . But yeah RRR made British as villians . The audacity 🙂. These are just documented ones . There are lakhs of undocumented ones like this . https://t.co/ArczNRP7Lu pic.twitter.com/GHOUuL7Mdc — Subham. (@subhsays) July 20, 2022

Both the freedom fighters in the movie are real life heroes that existed and fought to free this country from those Brits. What is shown in the movie about the Britishers is 100% accurate yet not even the friction is shown.. there's so much more of their brutality. https://t.co/c49MpfqY72 — m⁷ ᴶᵃᶜᵏ ᶦⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᴮᵒˣ• ¹⁵-⁰⁷-²² 🃏 ||L&R ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ || ~♡~ (@Romanoff_luvr) July 20, 2022

The British Empire was basically one of the biggest forces for evil in human history and their apologists get mad whenever it's depicted as such c https://t.co/0wM7fzC45P — Trekkie Bill 🖖 (@trekkiebill) July 20, 2022

i read this so you didn’t have to and i can tell you: this entire white boy is in deep denial. https://t.co/prwS27j707 pic.twitter.com/g8kXMmBZtx — buy my book, link in bio 🔪 (@sharandhaliwal_) July 20, 2022

RRR is a mild take on the British empire. If you want to see how evil it truly was, watch Sardar Udham. https://t.co/qRnt0u4S1n https://t.co/FhuJwjDjLy — ☀️☀️☀️ (@_bela___) July 20, 2022

Imagine invading 90 % of the world, looting colonies, conducting concentration camps, enabling the Amritsar massacre, exporting food & other necessities to Britain when India was experiencing one of the worst famines & doing so much more & still have the gall to whine like this https://t.co/DXgZkLdVsy — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) July 20, 2022

the dude in RRR crashes a truck into a fancy British military party and releases two dozen leopards into the fort to rip the soldiers faces off it's the best action movie of the decade https://t.co/SJAASq2Rv0 — Eva ''Buff Girlfriend'' (@ayyy_vuh) July 20, 2022

What I love about RRR is that it paints the British Empire like the Nazis without being apologetic & the only people humanized are Indian officers who worked in the Raj. It doesn't even try to present a benevolent side of the Empire and is confident in the story it wants to tell. https://t.co/W27l8QOZXv — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) July 20, 2022

No "two sides" are demanded from Schindler's List because the world has universally accepted Nazi barbarity. However, the British live in denial about their past. Victory doesn't erase history. Churchill maybe a hero for you but for colonized countries, Empire = Nazis. https://t.co/W27l8QOZXv — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) July 20, 2022

Why? Did they show the 10 million Indians who died of hunger in Bengal due to Churchills policies? https://t.co/qKY7VEGRzB — Office of Bhagwaan Uvacha (@BhagwaanUvacha) July 20, 2022

British historian watching a pretty accurate portrayal of British rule like https://t.co/S5yIt0opgD pic.twitter.com/9ENeCXgYJJ — Paxton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PaxtonPaxtonIII) July 20, 2022

"The British have long been fair game as film villains"



The British in 2012: https://t.co/1jSL13ZDXI pic.twitter.com/7CIXD8jGbK — Social Experiment (@GoneWorse) July 20, 2022

Are you telling me that an article about taking it easy on the British empire, written by a guy named Rob Tombs, is NOT satire https://t.co/7lrNGQrFDS — DJ ValKyrie: hybrid thembo (@kyriezombie) July 20, 2022

why would a movie set in india not portray the british as villains like lets use our brains for a second https://t.co/OxCnYeKZ1y — lubs (@kamalaismygf) July 19, 2022

They used babies as baits for crocodiles. #RRRMovie went too easy on them. https://t.co/BLAUx1PKtv pic.twitter.com/aWp43pvdh5 — Shadow (@mchellap) July 20, 2022

Nonetheless, RRR is a block master creating waves all over the world. Kudos to that!

